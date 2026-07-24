Human trafficking investigation leads to dozens of charges, multiple arrests in Halton

A Halton Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. HRPS/HO

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 24, 2026 5:26 pm.

Dozens of charges have been laid in connection with a months-long human trafficking investigation in Halton Region.

Police say “Project Troubadour” spanned several jurisdictions and led to multiple arrests.

It is the largest human trafficking probe in the area’s history and lasted 10 months.

Halton police are expected to share more details at a news conference at their headquarters on Tuesday.

No other details were immediately available.

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