Italy seeks extradition of Vaughan man for mafia-related charges

The Ontario Courthouse in Toronto is photographed on Monday, May 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 24, 2026 7:47 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2026 9:17 pm.

Italian authorities are seeking the extradition of a man from Vaughan, Ont. who was convicted in absentia of belonging to a mafia-style group more than a decade ago.

In a statement to CityNews, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) confirmed the arrest of 41-year-old Carlo Bruzzese.

Authorities say he was taken into custody on April 22 by the TPS Fugitive Squad in Woodbridge, Ont.

“The arrest was conducted on the strength of an arrest warrant issued under the Canadian Extradition Act as he is wanted by Italian authorities,” TPS spokesperson Ashley Visser wrote.

Bruzzese was previously convicted in absentia by an Italian court in 2012 and received a six-year sentence for belonging to the ‘Ndrangheta, an organized crime syndicate originating from the Calabria region of Italy.

His conviction was brought on following a police crackdown on ‘Ndrangheta operatives in 2010 which saw 170 people arrested in Italy.

His father, Carmelo Bruzzese, is also accused of having mob ties and was deported from Canada in 2015.

The younger Bruzzese is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2026.

In a statement to CityNews, Bruzzese’s lawyer, Michael Lacy said, “We will vigorously oppose the misguided extradition request.”

“Other than that it would not be prudent to comment further as the case is before the courts,” he added.

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