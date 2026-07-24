Man wanted after 3D printed firearms parts found in Whitchurch-Stouffville home: York police

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. YRP/HO

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 24, 2026 3:08 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2026 3:59 pm.

York Regional Police are looking for a man in connection with a firearms manufacturing investigation in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Police received information about the alleged manufacturing of 3D-printed firearms at a home in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville and began an investigation into firearms trafficking.

A warrant was executed at the home and officers seized items connected to manufacturing 3D-printed firearms, including parts for several handguns and rifles as well as ammunition and prohibited devices.

Steen Eliasen, 30, is facing a dozen charges related to weapons trafficking and possession of prohibited firearms. Police say they have not been able to locate him and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police are encouraging Eliasen to seek legal advice and turn himself in.

“Investigators are reminding members of the public not to approach him if seen. Anyone who knows his whereabouts, or has information related to this investigation, is asked to contact police immediately,” YRP said in a news release.

“Investigators are reminding the public that anyone providing assistance to him may be subject to criminal charges.”

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