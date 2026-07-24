Ottawa acknowledges “lasting impact” of forced adoptions but offers no apology

Christine Nayler seen in this November 2025 photo. She was 15 when her newborn daughter was taken away from her in 1982. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sharif Hassan

By Sharif Hassan, The Canadian Press

Posted July 24, 2026 3:09 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2026 3:58 pm.

TORONTO — The federal government acknowledged this week that forced adoptions had a lasting impact on people and families in Canada after the Second World War but stopped short of offering the public apology sought by advocates, including some affected by the practice.

A petition calling on Ottawa to formally apologize for taking part in the system garnered signatures from more than 600 people from across Canada and was tabled in the House of Commons in May.

The petition was created by Christine Nayler, a mother whose child was taken away decades ago, who also launched a national advocacy campaign called Canadians for a National Apology.

The group said in a statement this week that the “state-sanctioned” forced adoptions had a lifelong impact on mothers and their children, calling it “one of Canada’s largest human rights violations.”

The government tabled its response on Wednesday, saying it recognizes the “significant and lasting impact” of forced adoptions as well as the work of a Senate committee that produced a report on the issue in 2018.

The response by Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu says adoption is the responsibility of the provinces, adding each province and territory has put in place protections to eliminate forced adoptions since the time period reviewed in the report.

The minister says Canada is also part of several international conventions meant to protect women and children, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which says a child shall not be separated from their parents against their will unless authorities determine separation is necessary for the child’s best interests.

“The government of Canada remains committed to upholding the principles enshrined in these conventions through our ongoing efforts to support women and children in Canada,” the response said.

A formal apology was among the recommendations issued in the Senate social affairs committee report, titled “The Shame Is Ours.” Others included providing support services to those affected as well as access to records and files related to the forced adoptions.

In presenting the petition to the House in May, Liberal MP Karina Gould said an estimated 300,000 unwed mothers were coerced and forced to give up their children for adoption between 1940s and 1970s.

Several other countries including Australia, Ireland and Scotland have made formal apologies for the practice. The latest apology came from the United Kingdom earlier this month.

The country’s then-prime minister, Keir Starmer, said at the time that his government was “deeply and profoundly sorry” for what he called a “stain” on the country’s history.

Canadians for a National Apology said Ottawa’s response to the petition is putting Canada “further behind every country that has confronted this history.” The coalition said it would gather in September for a national day of action on the issue, calling for accountability.

“This moment is not the end — it is the beginning,” it said.

With files from AP

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