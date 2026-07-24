York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for two suspects after a Richmond Hill man was kidnapped earlier this month — an incident that triggered a major investigation by the Homicide Unit and led to one arrest, with two more outstanding.

Police say the victim was reported missing on Tuesday, July 7, from his business near Denison Street and Woodbine Avenue in Markham. Evidence gathered at the scene led officers to determine he had been forcibly taken, prompting the Homicide Unit to take carriage of the case.

Two days later, on Thursday, July 9, investigators located the victim safely. One male suspect has already been arrested and charged, though police have not yet released his identity.

Two suspects now wanted

Investigators have identified two additional suspects who remain at large and are now the focus of a public appeal.

Ying “Amy” Tang, 53, of Markham, is wanted for kidnapping with a firearm and forcible confinement. Police say they have been unable to locate her and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Jianwei “John” Fan, 44, of Toronto, is wanted for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. A warrant for his arrest was previously issued.

Their images have been released as investigators continue to search for both suspects.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Homicide Unit or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.