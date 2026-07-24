Richmond Hill man found safe after kidnapping; police seek additional suspects

Ying "Amy" Tang, 53, of Markham (left), and Jianwei "John" Fan, 44, of Toronto, are both wanted. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 24, 2026 10:45 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2026 10:48 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for two suspects after a Richmond Hill man was kidnapped earlier this month — an incident that triggered a major investigation by the Homicide Unit and led to one arrest, with two more outstanding.

Police say the victim was reported missing on Tuesday, July 7, from his business near Denison Street and Woodbine Avenue in Markham. Evidence gathered at the scene led officers to determine he had been forcibly taken, prompting the Homicide Unit to take carriage of the case.

Two days later, on Thursday, July 9, investigators located the victim safely. One male suspect has already been arrested and charged, though police have not yet released his identity.

Two suspects now wanted

Investigators have identified two additional suspects who remain at large and are now the focus of a public appeal.

Ying “Amy” Tang, 53, of Markham, is wanted for kidnapping with a firearm and forcible confinement. Police say they have been unable to locate her and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Jianwei “John” Fan, 44, of Toronto, is wanted for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. A warrant for his arrest was previously issued.

Their images have been released as investigators continue to search for both suspects.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Homicide Unit or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'This woman was targeted': Victim fatally shot in Rexdale, suspect wanted

Officers were called around 7:23 a.m. to 52 Arborwood Drive, in the area of Humberwood Boulevard and Rexdale Boulevard, for reports of a female victim suffering from a gunshot injury.

1h ago

Fire guts home under construction in Etobicoke

Officials are investigating after a one-alarm fire destroyed a home under construction in Etobicoke on Friday morning. Toronto Fire crews responded to the scene on Netherly Drive, near Kipling and Finch...

56m ago

Service adjustments on multiple GO Transit lines, UP Express this weekend

If you are planning on using GO Transit this weekend to head in to or out of Toronto, make sure to check the schedules ahead of time as multiple lines will have service adjustments. Starting with the...

8m ago

Toronto music teacher charged in alleged historical sexual assault of youth, police say

Investigators say the victim contacted police on Monday, July 6, reporting she had been in a sexual relationship with the suspect starting in 2022.

46m ago

Top Stories

'This woman was targeted': Victim fatally shot in Rexdale, suspect wanted

Officers were called around 7:23 a.m. to 52 Arborwood Drive, in the area of Humberwood Boulevard and Rexdale Boulevard, for reports of a female victim suffering from a gunshot injury.

1h ago

Fire guts home under construction in Etobicoke

Officials are investigating after a one-alarm fire destroyed a home under construction in Etobicoke on Friday morning. Toronto Fire crews responded to the scene on Netherly Drive, near Kipling and Finch...

56m ago

Service adjustments on multiple GO Transit lines, UP Express this weekend

If you are planning on using GO Transit this weekend to head in to or out of Toronto, make sure to check the schedules ahead of time as multiple lines will have service adjustments. Starting with the...

8m ago

Toronto music teacher charged in alleged historical sexual assault of youth, police say

Investigators say the victim contacted police on Monday, July 6, reporting she had been in a sexual relationship with the suspect starting in 2022.

46m ago

Most Watched Today

1:18
Sunny Friday ahead of weekend storms in the GTA

Friday's sunny skies are likely not to last as rain showers are expected to cloud over the weekend.

4h ago

2:45
Advocates frustrated over ‘stupidest’ ramp at Finch West station

The AODA Alliance and accessibility advocates are frustrated with Metrolinx for what they call the "stupidest" ramp inside Finch West station in lieu of an elevator directly connecting Lines 1 and 6. Nick Westoll reports.

7h ago

3:06
Seasonal and slightly humid weather this week

A stretch of comfortable weather, but the humidity will climb into the weekend. The details in our seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:59
What U.S. tariffs on hockey sticks could indicate

In the latest round of trade tariffs from the United States a number of specific products were mentioned including hockey sticks. David Zura hears from a pair of experts as well as one Guelph man who has been selling to American customers.

17h ago

0:53
Southside Johnny's bar has liquor license revoked over history of buying stolen alcohol

Southside Johnny’s Bar and Grill is preparing for “a new chapter,” days after Ontario’s Licence Appeal Tribunal ordered its liquor licence revoked following a sweeping investigation into the bar’s operations.

21h ago

More Videos