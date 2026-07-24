Police say 2-vehicle fire in Richmond Hill deemed suspicious
Posted July 24, 2026 7:26 am.
Last Updated July 24, 2026 8:25 am.
Police are investigating after two vehicles caught fire on a driveway in a residential neighbourhood of Richmond Hill.
Officers with York Regional Police (YRP) were called to a home in the area of Regent and Oxford streets, near Bathurst Street and Elgin Mills Road West, just after 2 a.m. on Friday.
Police say the fire has been deemed suspicious but so far no suspect descriptions have been released.
No injuries were reported but the home was evacuated as a precaution.
The fire, which police say was contained to the driveway and did not spread to the home, has since been extinguished.