Police say 2-vehicle fire in Richmond Hill deemed suspicious

Police are investigating after two vehicles caught fire on a driveway in a residential neighbourhood of Richmond Hill.

Officers with York Regional Police (YRP) were called to a home in the area of Regent and Oxford streets, near Bathurst Street and Elgin Mills Road West, just after 2 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the fire has been deemed suspicious but so far no suspect descriptions have been released.

No injuries were reported but the home was evacuated as a precaution.

The fire, which police say was contained to the driveway and did not spread to the home, has since been extinguished.

Two vehicles caught fire on a driveway in Richmond Hill on July 24, 2026. (Photo: Bert Dandy/CityNews)