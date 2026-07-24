Toronto police have launched a homicide investigation in Rexdale after a woman was found with a gunshot wound early Friday morning and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were called around 7:23 a.m. to 52 Arborwood Drive, in the area of Humberwood Boulevard and Rexdale Boulevard, for reports of a female victim suffering from a gunshot injury. Police say the suspect fled before officers arrived, and investigators do not yet have a description.

Paramedics responded, but the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

Toronto police tell CityNews the deceased female is an adult and that she was shot outside of a residence.

“I cannot confirm if the victim and suspect were known to one another,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage or surveillance video from the area, is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.