York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a Toronto man in connection with the historical sexual assault of a youth who alleges she was exploited by her former music teacher beginning when she was just 15.

Investigators say the victim contacted police on Monday, July 6, reporting she had been in a sexual relationship with the suspect starting in 2022. At the time, she was a youth student at a Markham music studio where the accused was teaching.

Police say the suspect, Wylie Zi Hin Lam, may also have taught music at other locations across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), and investigators are concerned there may be additional victims.

On Thursday, July 23, Lam, 33, of Toronto, was charged with sexual interference, sexual exploitation, and sexual assault. His photo has been released publicly.

Police are urging anyone with information — including former students or parents — to contact authorities. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

These allegations have not yet been proven in court.