Trial of man accused of killing Montreal daughter continues in New York

Luciano Frattolin is taken away in custody from the Essex County Courthouse in Elizabethtown, N.Y., on Thursday, July 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Erika Morris, The Canadian Press

Posted July 24, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2026 5:55 am.

ELIZABETHTOWN — A New York jury is expected to hear testimony from more police officers as the trial of a man accused of killing his nine-year-old daughter resumes.

Luciano Frattolin is charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in the death of his daughter, Melina Frattolin.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges and has been held without bail since his arrest in July 2025.

The jury heard testimony from local law enforcement who detailed their response to Frattolin’s initial 911 call, in which he alleged his daughter had been kidnapped.

An officer said data from Frattolin’s phone contradicted his story, which led to the discovery of the child’s body in a marsh in Ticonderoga, N.Y.

The girl’s mother is also expected to testify in the trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2026.

Erika Morris, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Stupidest' Finch West station ramp underscores need for better transit accessibility design: advocates

When Metrolinx built the Finch West LRT station connection between Lines 1 and 6, a direct elevator wasn't included alongside a massive ramp.

1h ago

Driver arrested after early‑morning crash in Scarborough; firearm found inside vehicle

Toronto police say a man has been arrested after an early‑morning collision in Scarborough where officers also located a firearm inside the vehicle. Emergency crews were called around 4:45 a.m. on...

44m ago

Poll: Ontario Liberals hold lead as Ford's approval plunges to record low amid expense scandal

A new poll shows the Ontario Liberals maintaining a narrow lead over the Progressive Conservatives, while Premier Doug Ford's personal approval has dropped a sharp 24 per cent as his government faces mounting...

52m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ossfest among events in Toronto; Gardiner/DVP closures, GO service adjustments

A busy summer weekend ahead as Ossfest, the Toronto Chinatown Festival and the Queen East Streetfest take over Toronto streets. Keep in mind, there will be some major road closures Sunday for the triathlon...

15h ago

Top Stories

'Stupidest' Finch West station ramp underscores need for better transit accessibility design: advocates

When Metrolinx built the Finch West LRT station connection between Lines 1 and 6, a direct elevator wasn't included alongside a massive ramp.

1h ago

Driver arrested after early‑morning crash in Scarborough; firearm found inside vehicle

Toronto police say a man has been arrested after an early‑morning collision in Scarborough where officers also located a firearm inside the vehicle. Emergency crews were called around 4:45 a.m. on...

44m ago

Poll: Ontario Liberals hold lead as Ford's approval plunges to record low amid expense scandal

A new poll shows the Ontario Liberals maintaining a narrow lead over the Progressive Conservatives, while Premier Doug Ford's personal approval has dropped a sharp 24 per cent as his government faces mounting...

52m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ossfest among events in Toronto; Gardiner/DVP closures, GO service adjustments

A busy summer weekend ahead as Ossfest, the Toronto Chinatown Festival and the Queen East Streetfest take over Toronto streets. Keep in mind, there will be some major road closures Sunday for the triathlon...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

3:06
Seasonal and slightly humid weather this week

A stretch of comfortable weather, but the humidity will climb into the weekend. The details in our seven-day forecast.

10h ago

2:59
What U.S. tariffs on hockey sticks could indicate

In the latest round of trade tariffs from the United States a number of specific products were mentioned including hockey sticks. David Zura hears from a pair of experts as well as one Guelph man who has been selling to American customers.

13h ago

0:53
Southside Johnny's bar has liquor license revoked over history of buying stolen alcohol

Southside Johnny’s Bar and Grill is preparing for “a new chapter,” days after Ontario’s Licence Appeal Tribunal ordered its liquor licence revoked following a sweeping investigation into the bar’s operations.

16h ago

3:12
Defence manufacturer eyes Brampton Stellantis plant for expansion plans

Founder and CEO of the Brampton-based armoured vehicle manufacturer Roshel says he's looking to further expand across the GTA.

18h ago

1:05
OPP seize $139M worth of drugs in cross-border investigation

More than $139 million worth of drugs have been seized in a cross-border, multi-jurisdictional investigation, making it one of the most significant drug seizures in Ontario.

18h ago

More Videos