Cadbury brand Dairy Milk Oreo bar recalled due to undeclared pistachio

Photo of the Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo candy bar is shown. MONDELEZ CANADA/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 25, 2026 10:26 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2026 10:27 am.

Food and snack maker Mondelez Canada is recalling a popular candy bar due to undeclared pistachios, which could pose a risk for people with nut allergies or sensitivities.

The 38-gram Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo bar was sold both individually and in 12-pack boxes with the following UPC codes, 0 61200 01445 7 and 0 61200 01444 0, and best-before dates of Nov. 27, 2026, and Jan. 5, 2027.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a release that the recalled products should not be consumed as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction. They should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

It’s unclear whether anyone has been hospitalized, but the CFIA said there have been reports of reactions associated with consuming the product.

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