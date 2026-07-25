Car flips after multi-vehicle crash on Don Valley Parkway

Photo shows the scene of a collision on the Don Valley Parkway. (Traffic Cam)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 25, 2026 3:34 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2026 4:44 pm.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the northbound Don Valley Parkway.

Toronto police say the crash happened just after 3 p.m. near the Prince Edward Viaduct.

One vehicle has flipped on its roof.

Paramedics say at least one person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The left and centre lanes of the northbound DVP are obstructed. Authorities are warning of significant delays.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 37, facing murder charge in shooting death of 26-year-old woman in Rexdale

A 37-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a woman was shot and killed outside a home in Rexdale early Friday morning. Toronto police say a man and a woman were having a brief interaction just...

5h ago

3 people arrested after car flees police leading to serious crash in Etobicoke

Three people were arrested in connection with a serious car crash that happened in Etobicoke early Saturday morning. Authorities say an Acura carrying two teens and an 18-year-old male fled from police...

30m ago

2 motorcyclists seriously injured in Markham crash

Two motorcyclists have been taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Markham. Police in York Region say the crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. in the Markham Road and Denison Street area. A...

1h ago

Feds’ rejection of island airport plan prevents waterfront ‘destruction’: advocates

The federal government's decision to halt Ontario's plan for a major expansion of Billy Bishop airport will guard Toronto's waterfront against serious setbacks to its revitalization, advocates say.

1h ago

Top Stories

Man, 37, facing murder charge in shooting death of 26-year-old woman in Rexdale

A 37-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a woman was shot and killed outside a home in Rexdale early Friday morning. Toronto police say a man and a woman were having a brief interaction just...

5h ago

3 people arrested after car flees police leading to serious crash in Etobicoke

Three people were arrested in connection with a serious car crash that happened in Etobicoke early Saturday morning. Authorities say an Acura carrying two teens and an 18-year-old male fled from police...

30m ago

2 motorcyclists seriously injured in Markham crash

Two motorcyclists have been taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Markham. Police in York Region say the crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. in the Markham Road and Denison Street area. A...

1h ago

Feds’ rejection of island airport plan prevents waterfront ‘destruction’: advocates

The federal government's decision to halt Ontario's plan for a major expansion of Billy Bishop airport will guard Toronto's waterfront against serious setbacks to its revitalization, advocates say.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:49
Canadian arrested in Belgium on suspicion of spying for another country

Several international media outlets are reporting that a Canadian woman interning for NATO has been arrested in Belgium on suspicion of spying for another country.

3h ago

0:40
Man facing murder charge in fatal Rexdale shooting

A 37-year-old man is now facing a murder charge after a woman was shot and killed in Rexdale.

6h ago

2:38
Risk of storms returns this weekend in Toronto

There will be a risk of rain storms near the end of the weekend in Toronto. CityNews Weather Specialist Jessie Uppal has the details.

20h ago

0:59
Ford's approval rating drops while Ontario Liberals take the lead: poll

Ontario PC's have taken a dip in approval ratings according to the latest polling data.

July 24, 2026 11:37 am EST EST

1:17
Fire rips through home under construction: 'The whole house collapsed!'

Officials are investigating after a one-alarm fire destroyed a home under construction in Etobicoke on Friday morning.

July 24, 2026 11:02 am EST EST

More Videos