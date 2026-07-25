Car flips after multi-vehicle crash on Don Valley Parkway

Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the northbound Don Valley Parkway.

Toronto police say the crash happened just after 3 p.m. near the Prince Edward Viaduct.

One vehicle has flipped on its roof.

Paramedics say at least one person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The left and centre lanes of the northbound DVP are obstructed. Authorities are warning of significant delays.