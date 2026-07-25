Comic-Con 2026: David Jonsson is new Black Panther, Ryan Gosling joins Marvel as Ghost Rider

FILE - Ryan Gosling attends the premiere of "Project Hail Mary" at Lincoln Center Plaza on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Invision

By Leslie Ambriz, The Associated Press,

Posted July 25, 2026 9:38 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2026 10:48 pm.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ryan Gosling is joining the Marvel cinematic universe as Ghost Rider, re-teaming with his “Star Wars: Starfighter” director Shawn Levy on a film set for release in 2028.

Gosling joined Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige Saturday at Comic-Con International’s Hall H as about 7,000 fans cheered. Many wore Doctor Doom masks given out by the studio.

Gosling’s longtime partner, Eva Mendes, starred alongside Nicolas Cage in Cage’s original standalone “Ghost Rider” film, released in 2007 — a year before “Iron Man” kicked off Marvel’s cinematic universe. A sequel was released by Sony in 2012, and film rights have since reverted to Marvel, but the character hasn’t appeared yet in the MCU.

Feige told the crowd that Joe and Anthony Russo’s 2019 film “Avengers: Endgame” will be re-released in theaters on Sept. 25 with new footage linking it to the Russos’ “Avengers: Doomsday,” due out Dec. 18.

Many fans waited more than a day to get inside Comic-Con’s most-anticipated panel, which featured appearances from Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

Leslie Ambriz, The Associated Press

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