Senior taken to hospital after Mississauga house fire
Posted July 25, 2026 10:25 pm.
Last Updated July 25, 2026 11:31 pm.
A senior was transported to a hospital on Saturday evening after a house caught on fire in Mississauga.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Ruperts Gate Drive and Russell View Road, near Erin Mills Town Centre at approximately 8:15 p.m.
Paramedics say one “elderly woman” was transported to a hospital with critical, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire was put out some time before 10 p.m.
No other details were provided.