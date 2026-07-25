Senior taken to hospital after Mississauga house fire

A senior was transported to a hospital on Saturday evening after a house caught on fire in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Ruperts Gate Drive and Russell View Road, near Erin Mills Town Centre at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Paramedics say one “elderly woman” was transported to a hospital with critical, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was put out some time before 10 p.m.

No other details were provided.