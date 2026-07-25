Two people stabbed near Christie Pits area, 1 suspect at large

Two people were stabbed in the Christie Pits area on Saturday evening, according to Toronto police.

Officers say a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found with stab wounds near Bloor and Christie Streets.

The two victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries just before 10 p.m.

Police are on the hunt for one male suspect who is at large.

He is described as being approximately five-foot-ten with a slim build, and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured ski mask and dark clothing.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.