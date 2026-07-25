Ukraine is still fortifying its border with Belarus years after Russia invaded from there

Ukrainian border guards patrol Ukraine-Belarus border in an undisclosed location in Ukraine Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Hanna Arhirova, Dmytro Zhyhinas And Efrem Lukatsky, The Associated Press,

Posted July 25, 2026 12:06 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2026 7:36 am.

ALONG THE UKRAINE-BELARUS BORDER (AP) — More than four years after Russia launched its assault on Kyiv from Belarus, Ukraine is still fortifying the border it shares with Moscow’s ally. What was once a busy crossing between the two countries is now a quiet, mine-laden stretch of land closed off to civilians.

Roads near the 1,084-kilometer-long (673-mile-long) border are covered for long distances by anti-drone netting. The surrounding landscape is dominated by rows of razor wire and concrete anti-tank barriers known as “dragon’s teeth.”

The Associated Press visited parts of the border in northern Ukraine earlier this month, following a rise in tensions between the two countries; Ukraine demanded that Belarus shut down communications relay stations Russia had installed to boost the range of its drones attacking Ukrainian cities.

Belarus obliged, according to Ukraine, and rhetoric between the two governments has eased since then. While Ukrainian officials say they see no signs of a Russian troop buildup in Belarus, they are determined to strengthen their border against any possible threat.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly said he has no plans for his troops to enter the war unless his country is attacked. Still, people living near the border say the possibility of Belarus becoming more involved in Russia’s war remains a source of anxiety.

For many residents, the extensive defenses are both a reminder of the early days of the war and a source of reassurance that Ukraine is preparing for any future scenarios.

Ukrainian border guards patrol the area around the clock using armored vehicles, drones and other surveillance systems. Ukrainian officials say the addition of more defenses will remain a priority well into the future because Belarus is Russia’s closest military ally.

___

Associated Press journalist Volodymyr Yurchuk in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed.

Hanna Arhirova, Dmytro Zhyhinas And Efrem Lukatsky, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 37, facing murder charge in shooting death of 26-year-old woman in Rexdale

A 37-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a woman was shot and killed outside a home in Rexdale early Friday morning. Toronto police say a man and a woman were having a brief interaction just...

1h ago

5 injured, 3 arrested in early morning two-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

Three people are in custody following an early morning crash in Etobicoke. Toronto police said the two-vehicle crash occurred on Carlingview Drive and Disco Road, west of Highway 27, just after midnight. Five...

1h ago

Federal government rejects Ford's Billy Bishop airport expansion plan

The federal government has rejected a plan to expand Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Transportation Minister Steven MacKinnon issued a statement on Friday saying he would not proceed with the expansion...

8h ago

Feds received more than 21,000 emails on proposed changes to major project reviews

OTTAWA — The federal government says it received more than 21,000 emails on proposed changes to how major projects are reviewed and will spend the coming weeks combing over those submissions.

1h ago

Top Stories

Man, 37, facing murder charge in shooting death of 26-year-old woman in Rexdale

A 37-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a woman was shot and killed outside a home in Rexdale early Friday morning. Toronto police say a man and a woman were having a brief interaction just...

1h ago

5 injured, 3 arrested in early morning two-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

Three people are in custody following an early morning crash in Etobicoke. Toronto police said the two-vehicle crash occurred on Carlingview Drive and Disco Road, west of Highway 27, just after midnight. Five...

1h ago

Federal government rejects Ford's Billy Bishop airport expansion plan

The federal government has rejected a plan to expand Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Transportation Minister Steven MacKinnon issued a statement on Friday saying he would not proceed with the expansion...

8h ago

Feds received more than 21,000 emails on proposed changes to major project reviews

OTTAWA — The federal government says it received more than 21,000 emails on proposed changes to how major projects are reviewed and will spend the coming weeks combing over those submissions.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Another name change and major refurbishment for Wonderland staple

It's been an icon at the park for decades but was also known for being rough on the head and neck. David Zura takes a look at how Canada's Wonderland is reviving the former 'Top Gun' rollercoaster.

12h ago

2:38
Risk of storms returns this weekend in Toronto

There will be a risk of rain storms near the end of the weekend in Toronto. CityNews Weather Specialist Jessie Uppal has the details.

11h ago

0:59
Ford's approval rating drops while Ontario Liberals take the lead: poll

Ontario PC's have taken a dip in approval ratings according to the latest polling data.

20h ago

1:17
Fire rips through home under construction: 'The whole house collapsed!'

Officials are investigating after a one-alarm fire destroyed a home under construction in Etobicoke on Friday morning.

21h ago

3:14
Woman killed in targeted shooting outside Rexdale home, police say

Toronto police have launched a homicide investigation in Rexdale after a woman was found with a gunshot wound early Friday morning and pronounced dead at the scene.

22h ago

More Videos