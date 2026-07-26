2 women, 1 child injured in Scarborough crash involving TTC bus
Posted July 26, 2026 3:37 pm.
Last Updated July 26, 2026 4:04 pm.
Two women and a child were injured in a car crash in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon.
Toronto police say a collision between two vehicles and a TTC bus happened in the Oakridge neighbourhood, near Pharmacy Avenue and Teesdale Place just before 2:30 p.m.
Footage from the scene shows a black sedan flipped over on it’s roof and another vehicle with its airbags deployed.
Three people were brought to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Road closures are in effect in the area and police are warning of delays.
“Use alternate routes,” police wrote in a social media post.