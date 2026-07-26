2 women, 1 child injured in Scarborough crash involving TTC bus

Photo shows the scene of a collision in Scarborough that sent three people to a hospital on Sun. July 26, 2026. (CityNews/Arthur Pressick)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 26, 2026 3:37 pm.

Last Updated July 26, 2026 4:04 pm.

Two women and a child were injured in a car crash in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police say a collision between two vehicles and a TTC bus happened in the Oakridge neighbourhood, near Pharmacy Avenue and Teesdale Place just before 2:30 p.m.

Footage from the scene shows a black sedan flipped over on it’s roof and another vehicle with its airbags deployed.

Three people were brought to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Road closures are in effect in the area and police are warning of delays.

“Use alternate routes,” police wrote in a social media post.

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