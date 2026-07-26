A US-Russian space crew lands safely in Kazakhstan after an 8-month stint on the ISS

FILE - This photo provided by Roscosmos shows the International Space Station from a Russian Soyuz MS-19 spaceship after undocking on March 30, 2022. (Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP, File) Roscosmos State Space Corporation

By The Associated Press,

Posted July 26, 2026 6:34 am.

Last Updated July 26, 2026 7:16 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — A U.S.-Russian space crew landed safely in the steppes of Kazakhstan on Sunday after an eight-month stint on the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Chris Williams and Russian crewmates Sergei Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev touched down in their Soyuz MS-28 that landed smoothly by parachute in a designated area southeast of Dzhezkazgan.

Their 241-day stint on the orbiting outpost was the first space mission for Williams and Mikaev and the second for Kud‑Sverchkov.

The crew will be flown by helicopter to Karaganda, where Williams will board a plane to return to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, while Kud‑Sverchkov and Mikaev will take a flight to their training base in Star City, just outside Moscow.

Once bitter rivals in the space race during the Cold War, Russia and the U.S. cooperate on the space station and other projects. That relationship was marred by tensions after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, but Washington and Moscow have continued to work together, with U.S. and Russian crews flying to the orbiting outpost on each country’s spacecraft.

On July 14, the crew of NASA astronaut Anil Menon and Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina arrived at the International Space Station for an eight-month mission after launching from the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on July 14.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman attended the launch, the first visit to Baikonur by a NASA chief in eight years.

The newly arrived trio have joined NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev as part of Expedition 75.

The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

German police hunt suspect in Berlin Pride van-ramming attack that left 1 dead and 16 injured

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities on Sunday issued a wanted notice for a fugitive suspect in the van ramming near Berlin’s Pride festival that left one person dead and injured at least 16 others.

31m ago

Two people stabbed near Christie Pits area, 1 suspect at large

Two people were stabbed in the Christie Pits area on Saturday evening, according to Toronto police. Officers say a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found with stab wounds near Bloor and...

48m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ossfest among events in Toronto; Gardiner/DVP closures, GO service adjustments

A busy summer weekend ahead as Ossfest, the Toronto Chinatown Festival and the Queen East Streetfest take over Toronto streets. Keep in mind, there will be some major road closures Sunday for the triathlon...

July 24, 2026 10:14 am EST EST

Conservatives call for emergency meeting on Trump threats, demand Carney explain plan

OTTAWA — The Conservative shadow minister for Canada-U.S. relations is calling on Ottawa to provide its negotiation plan with U.S. President Donald Trump at an emergency meeting.

32m ago

Top Stories

German police hunt suspect in Berlin Pride van-ramming attack that left 1 dead and 16 injured

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities on Sunday issued a wanted notice for a fugitive suspect in the van ramming near Berlin’s Pride festival that left one person dead and injured at least 16 others.

31m ago

Two people stabbed near Christie Pits area, 1 suspect at large

Two people were stabbed in the Christie Pits area on Saturday evening, according to Toronto police. Officers say a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found with stab wounds near Bloor and...

48m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ossfest among events in Toronto; Gardiner/DVP closures, GO service adjustments

A busy summer weekend ahead as Ossfest, the Toronto Chinatown Festival and the Queen East Streetfest take over Toronto streets. Keep in mind, there will be some major road closures Sunday for the triathlon...

July 24, 2026 10:14 am EST EST

Conservatives call for emergency meeting on Trump threats, demand Carney explain plan

OTTAWA — The Conservative shadow minister for Canada-U.S. relations is calling on Ottawa to provide its negotiation plan with U.S. President Donald Trump at an emergency meeting.

32m ago

Most Watched Today

0:49
Canadian arrested in Belgium on suspicion of spying for another country

Several international media outlets are reporting that a Canadian woman interning for NATO has been arrested in Belgium on suspicion of spying for another country.

3h ago

0:43
SIU investigating early morning crash in Etobicoke that injured 5

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an early morning crash in Etobicoke that left five people injured.

19h ago

0:40
Man facing murder charge in fatal Rexdale shooting

A 37-year-old man is now facing a murder charge after a woman was shot and killed in Rexdale.

20h ago

2:38
Risk of storms returns this weekend in Toronto

There will be a risk of rain storms near the end of the weekend in Toronto. CityNews Weather Specialist Jessie Uppal has the details.

July 24, 2026 8:35 pm EST EST

3:14
Woman killed in targeted shooting outside Rexdale home, police say

Toronto police have launched a homicide investigation in Rexdale after a woman was found with a gunshot wound early Friday morning and pronounced dead at the scene.

July 24, 2026 10:24 am EST EST

More Videos