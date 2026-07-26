Canadian TikTok star dies of MAID at 49 following Alzheimer’s diagnosis

A Canadian TikTok star who openly documented her struggle with Alzheimer’s disease through viral social media videos has ended her life at 49 using medical assistance in dying (MAID).

Rebecca Luna, of Victoria, B.C. died on July 25 at 1:15 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones, according to a post shared to the creator’s TikTok account over the weekend.

An update was also posted to an online fundraiser set up to cover Luna’s end-of-life expenses. It included a message from her eldest daughter which confirmed her death.

Luna was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 48.

In the days leading up to her death, she posted a final message telling her some 93,000 followers that she had moved up her MAID date to July 25 because her decline had come faster than she hoped.

“It’s a hard decision to make,” Luna explained. “Because I’m living in a body that doesn’t feel safe, good, nothing. It feels terrible.”

“It’s taken so much from me,” she said of her disease.

According to Statistics Canada, approximately 750,000 Canadians are living with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. The disease is more common among women, who are also twice more likely to die with the disease than men.

Luna leaves behind two daughters.