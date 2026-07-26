Carney announces by-election in three federal ridings for end of August

Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced by-elections in three federal ridings for the end of next month.

By-elections will be held on August 31 in the Toronto riding of Beaches-East York, Quebec’s Chicoutimi-Le Fjord, and the B.C. riding of North Vancouver-Capilano.

The Beaches-East York riding was formerly held by Nate Erskine-Smith, who formally resigned the seat earlier this month after failing to win the nomination for an upcoming provincial by-election in the riding of Scarborough Southwest by 19 votes. Erskine-Smith was hoping to use that as a springboard for a possible Ontario Liberal leadership run.

John Tory Jr., the son of former Toronto mayor John Tory, had previously announced a bid to run in Beaches-East York but suspended his campaign on July 13, saying he saw “no realistic or viable path to success.”

In Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, voters will head to the polls to choose the successor to Conservative MP Richard Martel, who resigned from his seat earlier this month after being appointed to the Senate.

The Liberal Party wasted no time in announcing earlier this week that Daniel Gobeil would be its candidate in the race.

The Bloc Québécois, for its part, is set to announce its candidate on Sunday.

In North Vancouver-Capilano, the seat formerly held by Liberal Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has become vacant following his appointment as Canada’s ambassador to the European Union.

Advance voting days will be held from August 21 to 24.

The federal Liberals need to win just one of the three ridings in order to maintain their majority control in the House of Commons.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report