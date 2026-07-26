Conservatives call for emergency meeting on Trump threats, demand Carney explain plan

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump speak at the G7 working luncheon in Evian-les-Bains, France on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 26, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 26, 2026 7:07 am.

OTTAWA — The Conservative shadow minister for Canada-U.S. relations is calling on Ottawa to provide its negotiation plan with U.S. President Donald Trump at an emergency meeting.

Shuv Majumdar says in a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney that the Conservatives want an emergency meeting of the Standing Committee on International Trade next week, and Ottawa needs to table its written plans at the hearings.

Majumdar says Carney must explain how the government will address Trump’s latest tariff threat.

Trump said Monday the U.S. government will hit an array of Canadian products with 50 per cent tariffs in 30 days.

American officials said the new levies are a response to provincial bans on U.S. alcohol, Canada’s supply-managed dairy system and quotas on American cars.

Majumdar says Carney ran a campaign promising to handle the American president but has since caved into many of Trump’s demands.

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