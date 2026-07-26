Police investigate two incidents targeting Jewish-owned businesses

The front door of Kiva's Bagel Bakery & Appetizer location at Steeles Avenue West in North York is shown on July 26, 2026. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By John Marchesan

Posted July 26, 2026 10:16 am.

Last Updated July 26, 2026 12:03 pm.

The Hate Crime Unit is investigating a pair of incidents in which a Jewish-owned bakery chain was targeted overnight.

Toronto police say they were called to the Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue area just after 8 a.m. following reports the window of Kiva’s Bagel Bar had been struck by gunfire.

Duty Insp. Scott Bradbury confirmed Sunday morning that there was evidence of a shooting.

Less than half an hour later, police were called to Kiva’s Bagel Bakery and Restaurant on Steeles Avenue West near Bathurst Street, where the window on the front door had been broken. At this time, investigators say there is no evidence of the damage being caused by a firearm.

No physical injuries were reported at either scene.

“We understand that this is concerning for those that work and live in this area, especially members of the Jewish community,” said Bradbury.

“Right now we don’t know what the connection is, other than it’s the same Jewish-owned business chain and that it happened sometime overnight.”

Evidence of gunfire can be seen on the front door of Kiva’s Bagel Bar on St. Clair Avenue on July 26, 2026. CITYNEWS/Ricardo Alfonso

Noah Shack, the CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, noted that this was the latest in a series of incidents that have “shattered the peacefulness of our community.”

“This incident is taking place within the context of multiple incidents over the last number of months of gunfire targeting Jewish community institutions,” said Shack. “It shouldn’t be happening in our community; it shouldn’t be happening in anyone’s community.”

“Canadians should be able to go and have breakfast with their families at a neighbourhood restaurant without having to be confronted with police tape while they investigate another shooting here in our city. Enough is enough.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said there’s no place for any kind of hate in the city, adding that with the help of Toronto police, they will double their efforts so that anyone committing a crime is “arrested and punished.”

“Another painful example of the wave of hate that has consumed our once great city,” Coun. James Pasternak said in a social media post on Sunday.

No suspect information was immediately available, and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the police.

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