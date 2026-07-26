Wildfires in France drive 250,000 people from their homes and creep toward wine city of Bordeaux

Firefighters spray water in a burning forest near Lacanau, southwestern France, Saturday, July 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Mark Carlson, Emma Da Silva And John Leicester, The Associated Press,

Posted July 26, 2026 2:46 am.

Last Updated July 26, 2026 7:10 am.

LEGE-CAP FERRET, France (AP) — A raging wildfire in southwest France forced the evacuation of 55,000 people overnight Sunday, bringing the total forced out of their homes to 220,000 in one region alone, as flames crept ever closer to the wine region city of Bordeaux. Neighboring Spain oversaw its own fire evacuations on the country’s east coast.

Authorities in France’s Gironde region, where Bordeaux is located, issued overnight evacuation orders for five more localities southwest of the historic city, as shifting, gusting winds and arid conditions complicated massive efforts to limit the spread of the monster blaze that has burned out of control since midweek.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said that after a “difficult” night for fire crews, “the situation remains very unfavorable.”

“The fire again became extremely virulent again and unpredictable, generating its own winds and advancing erratically toward the Bordeaux metropolitan area,” Nunez posted on X.

“It became calmer by the end of the night,” the minister added.

Fire has burned an area four times the size of Paris

The area that has burned, much of it pine forests and scrubland made tinder-dry by successive heat waves this year, has grown inexorably, expanding by Sunday morning to an estimated 42,000 hectares (162 square miles), the Gironde prefecture said. That is seven times the area of Manhattan island and four times the size of Paris.

Firefighters are battling to slow the flames’ progression toward Bordeaux, both on the ground and in the air, with planes dropping water and retardants. Soldiers have been called in to reinforce fire crews’ exhausting round-the-clock efforts and other European countries have sent water-dropping planes, helicopters and firefighters.

The number of firefighters mobilized has grown to 2,500, backed up by 18 planes and helicopters, Nunez said. A giant A400M military cargo aircraft that has been converted for firefighting will also be used again, the minister said. On Saturday, it swooped low over arid, fire-threatened woodlands to drop a long plume of ochre-colored retardant.

Bordeaux Mayor Thomas Cazenave described the blaze as being “at the gates of the metropolitan area,” about 15 kilometers (9 miles) away at its closest point. The Gironde prefect ordered the partial closure of a major highway heading in and out of the city.

Bordeaux has turned a giant exhibition center into an emergency shelter for evacuees, providing camp beds and food for thousands of people, including hundreds of older people evacuated from care homes.

Cazenave said an evacuation of Bordeaux itself isn’t on the cards for the moment. The city is home to 268,000 people.

A second fire burning farther south in the Landes region has also forced the evacuation of 36,000 people this week, driving the total number of displaced people in the southwest to more than 250,000. Nunez said 550 firefighters were still engaged Sunday against that blaze.

Fire crews have also been battling a separate blaze in the Var region of southern France on the Mediterranean. Nearly 3,000 people have been evacuated there.

Tens of thousands of people also forced out of their homes in Spain

In neighboring Spain, authorities oversaw a new round of evacuations due to wildfires in the Valencia region. In total, uncontrolled blazes there and others west of Madrid this week have forced 116,000 people out of their homes.

A wildfire in a bushy ravine in Manises, a suburb of Valencia, that raged out of control for four hours killed one man on Saturday, the local government said, marking Spain’s first recorded death in the latest fires.

Earlier this month, 13 people were killed in a fire in southern Spain, the country’s deadliest blaze in recent memory.

___

Leicester reported from Paris. Associated Press writer Teresa Medrano in Madrid contributed to this report.

Mark Carlson, Emma Da Silva And John Leicester, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

German police hunt suspect in Berlin Pride van-ramming attack that left 1 dead and 16 injured

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities on Sunday issued a wanted notice for a fugitive suspect in the van ramming near Berlin’s Pride festival that left one person dead and injured at least 16 others.

35m ago

A US-Russian space crew lands safely in Kazakhstan after an 8-month stint on the ISS

MOSCOW (AP) — A U.S.-Russian space crew landed safely in the steppes of Kazakhstan on Sunday after an eight-month stint on the International Space Station.

27m ago

Two people stabbed near Christie Pits area, 1 suspect at large

Two people were stabbed in the Christie Pits area on Saturday evening, according to Toronto police. Officers say a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found with stab wounds near Bloor and...

53m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ossfest among events in Toronto; Gardiner/DVP closures, GO service adjustments

A busy summer weekend ahead as Ossfest, the Toronto Chinatown Festival and the Queen East Streetfest take over Toronto streets. Keep in mind, there will be some major road closures Sunday for the triathlon...

July 24, 2026 10:14 am EST EST

Top Stories

German police hunt suspect in Berlin Pride van-ramming attack that left 1 dead and 16 injured

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities on Sunday issued a wanted notice for a fugitive suspect in the van ramming near Berlin’s Pride festival that left one person dead and injured at least 16 others.

35m ago

A US-Russian space crew lands safely in Kazakhstan after an 8-month stint on the ISS

MOSCOW (AP) — A U.S.-Russian space crew landed safely in the steppes of Kazakhstan on Sunday after an eight-month stint on the International Space Station.

27m ago

Two people stabbed near Christie Pits area, 1 suspect at large

Two people were stabbed in the Christie Pits area on Saturday evening, according to Toronto police. Officers say a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found with stab wounds near Bloor and...

53m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ossfest among events in Toronto; Gardiner/DVP closures, GO service adjustments

A busy summer weekend ahead as Ossfest, the Toronto Chinatown Festival and the Queen East Streetfest take over Toronto streets. Keep in mind, there will be some major road closures Sunday for the triathlon...

July 24, 2026 10:14 am EST EST

Most Watched Today

0:49
Canadian arrested in Belgium on suspicion of spying for another country

Several international media outlets are reporting that a Canadian woman interning for NATO has been arrested in Belgium on suspicion of spying for another country.

4h ago

0:43
SIU investigating early morning crash in Etobicoke that injured 5

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an early morning crash in Etobicoke that left five people injured.

19h ago

0:40
Man facing murder charge in fatal Rexdale shooting

A 37-year-old man is now facing a murder charge after a woman was shot and killed in Rexdale.

20h ago

2:38
Risk of storms returns this weekend in Toronto

There will be a risk of rain storms near the end of the weekend in Toronto. CityNews Weather Specialist Jessie Uppal has the details.

July 24, 2026 8:35 pm EST EST

3:14
Woman killed in targeted shooting outside Rexdale home, police say

Toronto police have launched a homicide investigation in Rexdale after a woman was found with a gunshot wound early Friday morning and pronounced dead at the scene.

July 24, 2026 10:24 am EST EST

More Videos