Carly Simon has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, treated for skin cancer

FILE - Carly Simon performs during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York on April 19, 2017. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) 2017 Invision

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press,

Posted July 27, 2026 10:24 am.

Last Updated July 27, 2026 12:10 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Carly Simon has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and was recently treated for skin cancer, the singer shared in a statement provided to The Associated Press.

“So many people have written to me, kindly wondering about my relative silence, asking how I am and what I have been doing. The truth is, I’ve been learning how to live with Parkinson’s disease,” Simon’s statement on Monday read.

The singer, 83, had been experiencing arthritis in one of her hips and both her knees, resulting in replacement surgeries for those three joints. But her mobility continued to decline. At times, she said, she could not walk without “considerable help.”

“My family and I knew that something more was going on. After an extensive evaluation at the Mayo Clinic, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s,” she said.

“It has taken me some time to understand the diagnosis, to adjust to it, and to decide how much I wanted to say about it publicly,” she explained. “Parkinson’s is different for everyone, and it can be unpredictable. Some days I’m so tired I can’t get the day moving at all. On others, it gives me a little more room to move, think, work, and feel like myself.”

Parkinson’s is a neurologic disease that robs people of control over their movements. It typically starts with tremors and is characterized by slow movement, a shuffling gait, stiff limbs, balance problems and slurred speech.

About 1 million Americans are living with Parkinson’s, and 10 million people worldwide, the Parkinson’s Foundation estimates. It usually appears after age 60, though it sometimes develops before age 50.

The exact cause isn’t known, but Parkinson’s develops when cells that produce one of the brain’s chemical messengers — dopamine — begin to deteriorate and die.

There is no cure, but there are treatments including medications that affect dopamine levels and a surgically implanted tremor-blocking device. Patients also can benefit from physical and occupational therapy.

“I began treatment, including taking medication to help with stiffness and other symptoms,” Simon said. “There is no tidy or predictable schedule to the illness. It does not consult my calendar before deciding what kind of day I am going to have.”

She also shared that she was treated for basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer, on her face at the same time. She had surgery, and the cancer was removed, “but the surgery affected my appearance and made me more self-conscious about being seen in public,” she said.

She said music has been a salve, and on Aug. 14, she will release “Comes in Waves,” her first album of original songs since 2008.

“Working on the music gave shape to days that did not always have much shape. It gave me somewhere to go without having to leave the room,” she continued. “It reminded me that illness can change your life without becoming the whole of your life.”

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police confirm shooting at U.S. Consulate; suspect at large

Toronto police are investigating after the U.S. Consulate building was shot at in the city's downtown core in the early hours of Monday morning. An officer stationed outside the consulate, in the Armoury...

34m ago

Toronto police share image of SUV linked to 2 shootings at Jewish‑owned bakeries

Investigators believe the same SUV may have been involved in both shootings targeting Jewish-owned bakeries.

3h ago

Durham police deputy chief retires after probe into alleged use of N-word at meeting

A Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has retired after an investigation into his alleged use of the N-word at a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network...

1h ago

Crowdfunding can help raise funds for those in need, but police warn about scams

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) issued a warning last week about a GoFundMe website which claimed to be raising funds to help the family of missing 11-year old boy Parker Wells. CPS said the fundraiser...

SPEAKERS CORNER

33m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police confirm shooting at U.S. Consulate; suspect at large

Toronto police are investigating after the U.S. Consulate building was shot at in the city's downtown core in the early hours of Monday morning. An officer stationed outside the consulate, in the Armoury...

34m ago

Toronto police share image of SUV linked to 2 shootings at Jewish‑owned bakeries

Investigators believe the same SUV may have been involved in both shootings targeting Jewish-owned bakeries.

3h ago

Durham police deputy chief retires after probe into alleged use of N-word at meeting

A Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has retired after an investigation into his alleged use of the N-word at a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network...

1h ago

Crowdfunding can help raise funds for those in need, but police warn about scams

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) issued a warning last week about a GoFundMe website which claimed to be raising funds to help the family of missing 11-year old boy Parker Wells. CPS said the fundraiser...

SPEAKERS CORNER

33m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Police investigate two incidents targeting Jewish-owned businesses

The Hate Crime Unit is investigating a pair of incidents in which a Jewish-owned bakery chain was targeted overnight, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

18h ago

0:54
'Supertri' takes over downtown Toronto highway, waterfront

One of the most physically demanding sporting events took over the city Sunday morning, with competitors taking part in a massive triathlon that shut down large portions of Toronto roads.

23h ago

3:14
Police investigate 2 incidents targeting Jewish-owned bakery

Toronto police are investigating after two locations of a Jewish-owned bakery chain appear to have been targeted in separate incidents overnight.

July 26, 2026 12:49 pm EST EST

1:04
Suspect in deadly Berlin Pride attack killed in confrontation with police

German authorities say the suspect in the deadly Berlin Pride attack that killed one person and left 29 injured was shot and killed by police during a confrontation in a suburb of the city.

18h ago

0:49
Canadian arrested in Belgium on suspicion of spying for another country

Several international media outlets are reporting that a Canadian woman interning for NATO has been arrested in Belgium on suspicion of spying for another country.

July 26, 2026 3:42 am EST EST

More Videos