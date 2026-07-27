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Crowdfunding can help raise funds for those in need, but police warn about scams

While most crowdfunding campaigns are well intentioned, two recent cases in Canada have both police and charity experts sounding the alarm. Pat Taney reports.

By Pat Taney

Posted July 27, 2026 12:16 pm.

Last Updated July 27, 2026 12:17 pm.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) issued a warning last week about a GoFundMe website which claimed to be raising funds to help the family of missing 11-year old boy Parker Wells.

CPS said the fundraiser is not authorized and has no connection to Parker’s family.

“At this time, the family has confirmed that there is no official GoFundMe associated with this case,” they said.

This follows another development in a separate story in Ontario that CityNews first reported on back in April.

Durham Police announced fraud charges have been laid against a family member who set up a GoFundMe campaign for Maryanne Mullett, a mother of 10 who was badly injured after she stopped to help rescue a stranded vehicle near Beaverton on January 1.

Mullett’s sister was charged as a majority of the more than $19,000 raised by donors has gone unaccounted for. The accusations have not been proven in court.

While most crowdfunding campaigns are well intentioned, these two cases have both police and charity experts sounding the alarm.

“Police are urging the public to use caution when contributing to online fundraisers and to verify the legitimacy of any donation campaign before making a contribution,” a CPS spokesperson said, a statement echoed by Toronto-based charity lawyer Mark Blumberg.

“If you’re ever going to set up a fund like this, you’ve got to do it in a very proper manner,” he said.

He advises anyone setting up these campaigns needs to follow certain protocol to prevent fraud.

“The biggest thing is the bank account connected with the GoFundMe or other type of crowdfunding should really be that of the beneficiary, not someone else,” he said.

He also cautions donors to do their research before giving.

“Too many people donate to charity based on being asked to donate to charity, not based on them doing their own research,” he said. “Do you know the people involved? Because if you don’t, then the likelihood is greater that it may not be going to what you expect.”

GoFundMe also has several tips on its website urging donors to closely look at each campaign to ensure its legitimate. They say each page should clearly be able to answer the following questions:

-How is the organizer related to the intended recipient?

-What is the purpose of the GoFundMe and how will the funds be used?

– Are family and friends who are making donations leaving words of support or comments?

– Is the intended recipient in control of the withdrawals?

Blumberg says charity scams are widespread and don’t only use crowdfunding sources. You could be asked on the street or at your own front door.

“People should never donate immediately after being asked. Stop and take the time to research what it is you’re giving to. If it’s really a charity you want a gift to, then no problem. You go ahead and you can donate on the charity’s website, or you can go to CanadaHelps website and donate there,” he says.

In response to what he says is a growing number of charity scams, Blumberg’s law firm created a website, which helps donors make educated choices.

It really talks about not so much how to find the best charity in Canada but how to avoid charity scams,” he said. “The biggest thing is before you donate, look at this stuff carefully. If you’re not happy, move on because there are so many great causes that you can donate to in Canada.”

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into, contact us.

FILE - The home page for the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe is shown on a device in New York, Oct. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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