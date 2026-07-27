Durham police deputy chief retires after probe into alleged use of N-word at meeting

A Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has retired after an investigation into his alleged use of the N-word at a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network last February.

The probe by the Law Enforcement Complaints Agency (LECA) concluded that Deputy Chief Chris Kirkpatrick’s actions “constituted misconduct under the Community Safety and Policing Act,” a Durham police release stated.

“After a thorough investigation by the Law Enforcement Complaints Agency (LECA) and careful review and deliberation, the Durham Regional Police Service Board and Deputy Chief Chris Kirkpatrick have agreed that their employment relationship be concluded,” the release adds.

“Deputy Chief Kirkpatrick will not be returning to the workplace and is retiring from the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS).”

Kirkpatrick was suspended with pay while the investigation unfolded.

‘This was anti-Black racism’

Durham police initially declined to name the officer involved in the scandal, saying only that he used a racially inappropriate term during the meeting, which was attended by both sworn and civilian members of the force.

Deputy Mayor Sterling Lee, however, said in a letter posted to X that Deputy Chief Kirkpatrick used the N-word.

“Let’s be precise, because precision matters here,” he wrote. “This was not a generalized act of racial insensitivity. This was anti-Black racism.”

“That word carries the full weight of centuries of slavery, segregation, and racial violence against Black people specifically,” he continued.

The Deputy Chief of the @drps_official used a racial slur during a meeting with Black officers. No matter what justification was used, it was inappropriate and unacceptable that ANY public servant use language meant to demean and dehumanize our Black community.#EnoughisEnough pic.twitter.com/6J2umsLGtB — RE-ELECT Sterling Lee (@yourvoice4ajax) February 27, 2026

In the letter, Lee went on to suggest the use of the term was deliberate and said the Deputy Chief did not immediately apologize after saying it.

“He causally weaponized it as a superior, from a position of power, in a room full of Black subordinates who had no safe recourse in that moment,” he wrote.

At the time, Police Chief Peter Moreira said while the language used was not directed at anyone, it was offensive and inconsistent with the force’s values.

“We recognize the impact words can have, regardless of intent. DRPS remains firmly committed to fostering a respectful, inclusive environment where all members feel valued, safe, and supported,” Moreira said in a statement.

With files from CityNews’ John Marchesan and Dilshad Burman