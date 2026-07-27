Toronto police identify victims in 1995 and 2004 cold cases using genetic genealogy

A Toronto Police Service badge is shown outside police headquarters in downtown Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 27, 2026 11:14 am.

The human remains of two victims from cold cases in 1995 and 2004 have been identified using Investigative Genetic Genealogy, Toronto police say.

The first set of human remains was found on May 18, 1995, near Danforth and Coxwell avenues. The skeletal remains of an unknown woman were found buried underneath a building.

Forensics determined she had been buried after suffering from at least six blunt force injuries to the head with a hammer-like weapon and her death was classified as a homicide, but she was never identified.

In 2022, the case was selected as a part of a project focused on Investigative Genetic Genealogy. However, due to the age and degraded condition of the remains, it took until November 2024 to find a suitable DNA profile.

She was later identified as Mary McLeod Moffat, a Scottish immigrant who came to Canada with her family in 1913 from Aberdeenshire.

Based on historical records, family interviews and evidence recovered at the burial site, she was likely murdered by husband in April of 1936, police say.

Her husband, Andrew Lloyd Moffat, abandoned her, entered into multiple additional marriages and operated a tire business adjacent to the location where her remains were discovered decades later.

He later assumed the alias of Drake Lloyd Cummings and lived in the U.S. and Vancouver before he died in 1985.

While police say he cannot be prosecuted, investigators say he is the prime suspect in Mary’s homicide.

Although he cannot be prosecuted, investigators identified Andrew Moffat aka Drake Lloyd Cummings as the primary suspect in Mary’s homicide.

In another cold case, police identified the victim of an arson more than 20 years ago.

The female victim was discovered on April 22, 2004, when police responded to a fire on Highway 401 near Highway 400. A vehicle had become engulfed in flames after intentionally colliding with a tractor-trailer.

When the fire was put out, investigators found the body of a woman in the passenger seat. The Office of the Fire Marshal later determined the fire had been deliberately set using gasoline and that the woman had died before it was set. Police say the fire had been used to conceal her cause of death which was never determined.

The driver, Suimi Kilflu “Simon” Habteab, 38, of Toronto, was convicted in 2006 of arson endangering life, mischief endangering life, arson to property, dangerous operation and indignity to a dead body.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison and was deported from Canada in 2012.

The victim was not identified, despite more than 20 years of public appeals, and was selected for genetic genealogy in 2022.

DNA analysis found that the woman had Indigenous ancestry and connected to Cree communities along James Bay and the Fisher River Cree Nation in Manitoba.

She was then identified as Patsy Flora Lagarde (Legarde). She was born in Ontario in 1962 and was from the Berens River First Nation and the Long Lake #58 First Nation.

Investigators also found she had two children, one of whom was living in Alberta.

Toronto police say these two cases represent the most significant human remains identifications completed through genetic genealogy.

“After decades without answers, we have been able to restore the identities of Mary Davidson and Patsy Lagarde, provide information to their families, and uncover important facts about the circumstances surrounding their deaths,” said Det.-Sgt. Stephen Smith of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit – Cold Case.

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