Hamilton senior duped out of $20K in romance scam, woman arrested: Hamilton Police

Hamilton police have arrested a woman from Niagara Falls after an investigation into an alleged romance scam targeting a 75-year-old Hamilton man.

The probe began in December 2025.

“The investigation revealed that the victim met and developed a relationship with a woman in March 2025,” a Hamilton police release explained.

“Over the following months, the woman allegedly convinced the victim to provide approximately $20,000 after claiming she needed financial assistance to cover her parents’ funeral expenses, assuring him the money would be repaid.”

Police say that wasn’t true and allege the funds were obtained “through deception.”

On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, officers arrested Vicky Medalla, 58, and charged her with fraud over $5,000.

“At the time of her arrest, Medalla was already on two separate forms of judicial release in connection with similar alleged offences in Kitchener and Hamilton,” the release adds. “As a result of the repeated nature of the alleged offences, Hamilton Police opposed her release on bail.”