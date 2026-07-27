Toronto swimmer Joshua Liendo and Halifax gymnast Ellie Black added gold medals to Canada’s tally at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

Liendo defended his men’s 100-metre butterfly title before Black became the first person to win two all-around gymnastics crowns at the Games.

Liendo touched the wall in a meet record of 50.42 seconds, edging Australians Matthew Temple (50.43) and Ben Armbruster (50.58) at Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

The 23-year-old repeated as Commonwealth champion after winning gold in 2022 and later earning Olympic silver in the event at the 2024 Paris Games.

Liendo narrowly missed a second medal about 90 minutes later, finishing fourth in the 50-metre freestyle in 21.55 seconds. Australia’s Cameron McEvoy won gold in 20.97, followed by Flynn Southam (21.44) and Jamie Jack (21.47).

Elsewhere in the pool, five-time Olympic medallist Kylie Masse earned silver in the women’s 100-metre backstroke for her 10th career Commonwealth Games medal, the most by a Canadian female swimmer.

The 31-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.77 seconds behind Australia’s Iona Alexandra Anderson after leading by 0.44 seconds at the halfway mark. South Africa’s Olivia Nel took bronze in 1:00.09.

In gymnastics, Black reclaimed the title she first won at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The 30-year-old Black totalled a winning score of 53.050 to beat Australia’s Breanna Scott (52.900). Lia-Monica Fontaine, a 16-year-old from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., took bronze (52.800) in her Commonwealth Games debut.

Canada’s Félix Dolci won silver in the men’s gymnastics all-around final earlier Sunday, earning his second medal of the competition.

Dolci scored 79.450, coming within two tenths of gold-medallist Reuben Ward of host Scotland at Glasgow International Arena. Australia’s Jesse Moore took bronze (79.000).

Dolci, a 24-year-old from Laval, Que., helped lead Canada to gold in the men’s team event on Friday when he topped the individual standings with a score of 81.650. Canada won silver in the women’s gymnastics team event on Saturday.

Canada now has nine medals at the Games — three gold, three silver and three bronze.

Also on Sunday, the Canadian men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams fell to 1-1 in play with a pair of losses to England.

Flag-bearer Kady Dandeneau scored 11 points, but Canada’s women’s team lost 15-12 to England.

“I think it was just a little nerves kind of got to us,” Dandeneau said. “We didn’t execute on some of the stuff that we needed to, and it just got away from us there in the beginning. We let them get a big lead, unfortunately.”

The Canadian men then dropped a 20-10 decision. Both teams return to the court on Monday for matchups against Australia.

The Commonwealth Games run through Aug. 2. This year’s competition, featuring 3,000 athletes from 74 countries and territories, was downsized after Glasgow stepped in late as the host city when the Australian state of Victoria pulled out in 2023 over ballooning costs.