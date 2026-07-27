Living a dream: Growing basketball for the visually impaired.

Earlier this year, Eli founded the Blind Basketball Association of Canada.

By Simon Bennett

Posted July 27, 2026 7:30 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2026 8:08 am.

‘It doesn’t exist, so I’m making it exist’ – This year, Eli Bomers founded the Blind Basketball Association of Canada.

Seeing the need for visually-impaired athletes like himself, the BBAC held its first 3-on-3 game in Toronto this June.

Eli Bomers

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Eli? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!

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