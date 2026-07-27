Toronto police share image of SUV linked to 2 shootings at Jewish‑owned bakeries

The Hate Crime Unit is investigating a pair of incidents in which a Jewish-owned bakery chain was targeted overnight, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 27, 2026 8:18 am.

Last Updated July 27, 2026 8:20 am.

Toronto police have launched two firearm discharge investigations after shots were fired at two separate locations of the same Jewish‑owned bakery chain over the weekend — incidents that authorities now believe are targeted and connected.

The shootings happened late Saturday night and early Sunday morning at Kiva’s Bagel Bakery and Restaurants in North York and midtown Toronto. Police say the first incident occurred on July 25 at approximately 11:15 p.m., when a dark‑coloured SUV pulled up in front of the bakery near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West.

Moments later, the bakery’s front glass shattered, and the vehicle fled southbound on Carpenter Road. The business was closed at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Roughly an hour later, at 12:15 a.m. on July 26, a dark‑coloured SUV pulled up outside another location of the same bakery chain near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue West. Police say a firearm was discharged from inside the vehicle, striking the bakery’s front windows.

Officers located evidence of gunfire at the scene. The bakery was closed again, and no injuries were reported.

The shootings happened late Saturday night and early Sunday morning at bakeries in North York and midtown Toronto. Photo: CityNews.

Investigators believe the same SUV may have been involved in both shootings. An image of the suspect vehicle has been released.

Police say the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force is conducting an extensive video canvass in both neighbourhoods. Anyone with information can reach investigators directly or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Investigators believe the same SUV may have been involved in both shootings. An image of the suspect vehicle has been released. Photo: TPS.
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