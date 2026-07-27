Ottawa lends Millar Western Lumber $100M to cope with tariff impacts

A worker stands near a stack of lumber at the Western Forest Products Duke Point Sawmill, in Nanaimo, B.C., on Friday, March 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 27, 2026 11:34 am.

Last Updated July 27, 2026 12:02 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government is extending a $100-million loan to help a lumber company in Western Canada cope with tariffs and trade uncertainty.

Finance Canada says it’s offering the funds to Millar Western Lumber Products, a company operating three lumber mills across Alberta and British Columbia, to help the company with near-term needs like rebuilding its log inventory.

Canada’s forest sector has been hit directly by steep U.S. tariffs but Finance Canada also says the domestic softwood lumber industry is struggling under the weight of global trade disputes.

Millar is primarily an exporter and employs some 420 workers and supports hundreds more through maintenance and consulting work.

Ottawa says the loan will help the company protect those jobs and adapt to changing market conditions.

Millar is one of just a handful of companies which have received money through Ottawa’s Large Enterprise Tariff Loan facility — a $10-billion fund that’s also helping Ontario’s Algoma Steel retool its products away from customers in the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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