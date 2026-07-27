Recall issued for Cadbury brand chocolate bar due to undeclared pistachio

TORONTO — Chocolate maker Cadbury has issued a recall for one of its products due to undeclared pistachio.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says in a notice dated Friday that the recall involves several of the company’s Dairy Milk Oreo chocolate bars.

Officials say there have been reported allergic reactions “associated with the consumption” of the products.

The CFIA says anyone who bought the chocolate bars should either throw them in the garbage or return them to the store for a refund.

It says a food safety investigation is underway and that federal officials will work to make sure the recalled products are pulled from store shelves.

Many were hospitalized last year with salmonella after an outbreak of infections linked to certain brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2026.

The Canadian Press