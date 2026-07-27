Risk of thunderstorms to start the week in Toronto and the GTA

Rain and a risk of thunderstorms is in the forecast for the rest of Monday and through Tuesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 27, 2026 3:12 pm.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit Toronto and the GTA for the first half of the week before clearing up ahead of the long weekend.

CityNews meteorologist Jessie Uppal says the risk of storms begins this afternoon as the temperature hits 26 C, feeling more like 36.

“As we get through the rest of this afternoon, heavy downpours, on-and-off showers and thunderstorms. Quite a bit of lightning as well, so you want to be indoors as these storms roll through. That will target, once again, the GTA through the rest of the afternoon, even continuing into the early evening hours,” said Uppal.

Haze may linger overnight and into the early morning on Tuesday where the high will reach 24 C. There will be some sunny breaks before the risk of thunderstorms returns in the later afternoon and early evening.

The area also is still seeing some wildfire smoke Monday afternoon with the air quality sitting at a moderate level, but by Tuesday night, it should move out of the GTA towards the eastern parts of Ontario.

Winds are expected to pick up out of the north, with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour.

“Tomorrow, as that line of storms comes through, those winds are going to be shifting out of the north, and that will flush out a lot of this high humidity that we’re dealing with today,” said Uppal.

A few showers are also in the forecast on Wednesday alongside cloudy conditions and a high of 24 C.

Things will clear up for the remainder of the week with highs of 26 C and 27 C on Thursday and Friday respectively, along with sunny conditions.

The extended forecast for the long weekend shows that the showers should hold off for Saturday but there is a slight chance in the evening and overnight which will continue into early Sunday.

A person is seen with an umbrella during a rain storm in Toronto in this undated photo. CITYNEWS
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