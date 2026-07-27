Toronto police are investigating after a gunshot was heard early Monday morning near the U.S. Consulate building in the city’s downtown core.

Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the Armoury Street and University Avenue area, a zone that includes the consulate and several government buildings.

Police say evidence of a firearm discharge was found outside the consulate. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say a white sedan was seen fleeing the area immediately after the shot was fired. There is no suspect description at this time, and no arrests have been made.

Police have not confirmed whether the consulate was the intended target. They say the shooting occurred outside, but it remains unclear whether the round was aimed at a building or a person.

Anyone with information or dashcam video from the area is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.