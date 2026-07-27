Truckers say Gordie Howe bridge means smoother transport — but not lower prices

A truck is parked during a Canadian celebration marking the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, on Friday, July 24, 2026, in Windsor, Ontario. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted July 27, 2026 11:14 am.

Last Updated July 27, 2026 11:25 am.

Trucking firms say the opening of the Gordie Howe bridge promises more efficient transport — though not necessarily lower prices for consumers.

Canadian Trucking Alliance CEO Stephen Laskowski says the new span between Detroit and Windsor, Ont., will make for better traffic flow, smother security procedures and competitive toll rates that could save large trucking companies up to $100,000 a month.

The six-lane bridge offers a direct connection between Ontario’s Highway 401 and Interstate 75 across the Detroit river, while the four-lane Ambassador Bridge upstream requires an off-ramp and up to 14 traffic lights on the Canadian side.

Mike Millian, president of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada, says the new crossing also features quicker, more up-to-date X-ray imaging facilities and tolls that sit well below recent rates at the privately owned Ambassador Bridge.

However, he says that high diesel fuel prices following a tough couple of years for the industry mean the cost savings may not trickle down to consumers any time soon.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge was set to open to motorists Monday after months of controversy over financial aspects of the project.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2026.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

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