Canada-wide warrant issued for Brampton man accused of attempted murder in double shooting

Peel Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a Brampton man in connection to a double shooting in April.

Kaleb Kimotho, 19, is wanted on several charges including attempted murder using a firearm, aggravated assault and discharge a firearm with intent.

Investigators say on April 26 two people were sitting in a vehicle near 1020 Central Park Drive when Kimotho and a second suspect entered the back seat of the vehicle.

“As the vehicle drove away, Kimotho allegedly fired a gun inside the vehicle, striking both victims,” a police release said. “The victims suffered serious injuries.”

Kimotho is described as Black, five foot eight and around 130 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” police warn. “Members of the public are advised not to approach and to call 911 immediately if seen.”