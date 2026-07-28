CBC won’t disclose Eurovision costs as memo says Ottawa can’t order it to take part

Dara from Bulgaria holds up the trophy after winning the Grand Final of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, May 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted July 28, 2026 12:00 pm.

Last Updated July 28, 2026 4:25 pm.

OTTAWA — CBC/Radio-Canada won’t disclose how much participating in the Eurovision song contest could cost, while a government document notes the tab for the international cultural event has hit $1.5 million in other countries.

“Such information is generally considered competitive and confidential,” CBC spokesperson Leon Mar said in an email.

A government document, obtained through access to information law, says public information about spending on Eurovision in other countries is limited. It says the total cost of participating in Eurovision in 2025 ranged from about $400,000 for Portugal to $1.5 million for Israel.

Participating national broadcasters pay fees to enter Eurovision that vary from country to country. The Canadian Heritage document says each national broadcaster also picks up the costs associated with choosing a musical act and supporting it through the competition.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Canada Day that Canada will take part in the next Eurovision song contest, set for Bulgaria in 2027.

“Yes, the most gloriously over-the-top celebration of music on Earth. Dozens of countries, hundreds of millions of viewers, one unforgettable show,” he said.

Carney has watched Eurovision in the past and is a fan of the contest, a senior government source confirmed.

The 2025 federal budget, which provided the public broadcaster with an additional $150 million in funding, said the government is “working with CBC/Radio-Canada to explore participation in Eurovision.”

The 2025 Canadian Heritage document, a “fact sheet” on Canada’s participation in Eurovision, says the decision on whether to participate must be made by the CBC.

“CBC/Radio-Canada’s independence as a Crown corporation that operates at arm’s length from government is legislated through the Broadcasting Act,” the document says.

“There is therefore no mechanism to direct CBC/Radio-Canada to seek participation in Eurovision. This decision is at the discretion of CBC/Radio-Canada, pending a formal invitation from the European Broadcast Union to participate.”

The document added the government also can’t provide the broadcaster with direct funding for a specific purpose.

The CBC spokesperson said the decisions to join the European Broadcasting Union and participate in the contest “were completely ours.”

Mar added the public broadcaster operates at arm’s length and its “operational and editorial independence is guaranteed in the Broadcasting Act.”

The Canadian Heritage document said CBC considered participating in Eurovision in the past but concluded it would be too expensive.

“With additional funding, it is possible that CBC/Radio-Canada could ask the European Broadcast Union for an invitation to participate in the song contest,” it said.

The document noted most countries haven’t disclosed how much it cost them to participate.

It said that “based on limited available or reported information,” the participation fee has ranged from $64,000 for North Macedonia in 2022 to $768,500 for Germany in 2023.

Participating broadcasters take on additional costs for choosing candidates and covering their travel and accommodations. In 2025, those total costs ranged from about $400,000 for Portugal to $1.5 million for Israel, the document said.

The document noted that participation fees are higher for France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. It said that while the participation fee previously paid by Australia would be a good point of comparison for Canada, it is not available.

Citing the recent controversy over Israel’s participation as it pursues the war in Gaza, the document also warns that Eurovision is not a politics-free zone.

“The contest often reflects concurrent geopolitical dynamics where participating public broadcasters take political stances on international conflicts or controversies, including withdrawal from the contest,” it said.

“Canada’s future participation in the contest would likely place CBC/Radio-Canada in a position to have to make political statements in similar situations.”

When Carney announced Canada would participate in the 2027 contest, he said Canadians will play a part in choosing a musical representative.

“You will decide which Canadian artist first steps onto the Eurovision stage,” Carney said.

The CBC spokesperson said the public broadcaster would have more details to share about that process later this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

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