Criminal gangs increasingly lure people to work in online scam centers, UN migration agency warns

U.S. Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), briefs the media on Protecting Victims of Trafficking in Online Scam Operations, during a press briefing, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP) © KEYSTONE / SALVATORE DI NOLFI

By The Associated Press,

Posted July 28, 2026 8:47 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2026 12:59 pm.

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s migration agency is warning that criminal networks have been trafficking hundreds of thousands of people — many of them educated English speakers — to work in online scam centers, and the caseload is growing.

The International Organization for Migration says victims are often lured by fake job advertisements — mostly through social media — promising work abroad, only to get locked up, have their identity documents seized, and forced through violence, threats and “debt bondage” to participate in the online scams.

“We’re seeing so many more of these cases emerge right now,” IOM Director-General Amy Pope told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday. “We’re seeing victims from over 80 different countries being trafficked into the scams.”

‘They’re recruiting people who often speak English very well, who often have graduate degrees, some level of education,” Pope said, adding that the cases are “specifically playing out across Asia.”

The migration agency cited estimates from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime that losses across east Asia, Australia, and New Zealand reached as much as $114 billion last year, and “scam compounds” across the region could hold hundreds of thousands of trafficked workers.

IOM said it had assisted over 3,500 such victims of forced criminality between 2022 and 2025, people who originated from nearly 40 countries: people from Indonesia, India, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Bangladesh were most affected.

The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Halton police announce largest human trafficking case in its history, 9 suspects face 85 charges

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has announced the results of the largest human trafficking case in the force's history after a 10-month, multi-jurisdictional probe dubbed Project Troubadour. Nine...

54m ago

Premier Doug Ford has billed Ontario taxpayers $44K despite claims of 'zero expenses'

Over his eight years in office, Premier Doug Ford has billed Ontario taxpayers more than $44,000 in airfare, hotels and meals, despite recently claiming that he has "zero" public expenses. As the Ford...

50m ago

'Worked hard to support his family': Police release suspect images in 2022 Scarborough homicide

Wang was killed on Nov. 12, 2022, after police were called to the Midland Avenue and Passmore Avenue area at 6:29 p.m. for reports of an unknown trouble.

updated

3h ago

Driver in stolen U-Haul strikes 3 Hamilton police cruisers before crashing into building: Hamilton police

Hamilton police investigators say a 54-year-old man crashed a stolen U-Haul truck into several police cruisers, and a building, during an ill-fated attempt to flee authorities early Tuesday morning. It...

1h ago

Top Stories

Halton police announce largest human trafficking case in its history, 9 suspects face 85 charges

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has announced the results of the largest human trafficking case in the force's history after a 10-month, multi-jurisdictional probe dubbed Project Troubadour. Nine...

54m ago

Premier Doug Ford has billed Ontario taxpayers $44K despite claims of 'zero expenses'

Over his eight years in office, Premier Doug Ford has billed Ontario taxpayers more than $44,000 in airfare, hotels and meals, despite recently claiming that he has "zero" public expenses. As the Ford...

50m ago

'Worked hard to support his family': Police release suspect images in 2022 Scarborough homicide

Wang was killed on Nov. 12, 2022, after police were called to the Midland Avenue and Passmore Avenue area at 6:29 p.m. for reports of an unknown trouble.

updated

3h ago

Driver in stolen U-Haul strikes 3 Hamilton police cruisers before crashing into building: Hamilton police

Hamilton police investigators say a 54-year-old man crashed a stolen U-Haul truck into several police cruisers, and a building, during an ill-fated attempt to flee authorities early Tuesday morning. It...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:19
New witness details emerge in investigation of 2022 Scarborough murder

Toronto police have released new security footage and an artist’s rendering of a suspect wanted in the 2022 homicide of Ding Ping Wang, a husband, father and business owner who was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in a Scarborough plaza.

3h ago

2:03
Shooting at INKAS armoured vehicle manufacturing

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired outside the global headquarters of a security company that manufactures armoured vehicles.

1h ago

0:51
Massive fire at Etobicoke waste facility breaks out

Toronto Fire crews spent Tuesday morning battling a 4‑alarm industrial blaze at a private waste‑processing facility in Etobicoke, a large fire that forced road closures and disrupted traffic near Hwy. 427.

5h ago

1:35
Showers and storm risk continues in the GTA

The GTA is expected to remain under a storm risk as showers and humidity are forecasted to linger.

5h ago

0:45
Trump trolls Canada with fake online image

U.S. President Donald Trump is trolling Canadians with a fake AI-generated image.

18h ago

More Videos