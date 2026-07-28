Former federal cabinet minister Chris Alexander to run for mayor of Toronto

Former federal cabinet minister Chris Alexander is tossing his hat in the ring for Toronto’s mayoral race.

He announced his intention to run in a press release Tuesday evening. Alexander is not officially listed on the city’s candidates list at this time.

“At our best, we are a city of great achievements. With vision and teamwork, we can get back on that track, and I believe we will,” said Alexander in the release. “This campaign belongs to everyone who wants Toronto working again.”

He previously served as a Conservative Member of Parliament for the constituency of Ajax-Pickering from 2011 to 2015 and in former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s cabinet as the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada for two of those years.

He had been rumoured to be a potential candidate in the 2026 mayoral race.

Nominations for the municipal election opened May 1 and officially close August 21.

Alexander is joining the race that was shaping up to be incumbent Mayor Olivia Chow versus Councillor Brad Bradford. However, over 30 candidates have registered to appear on the ballot.