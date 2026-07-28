Driver in stolen U-Haul strikes 3 Hamilton police cruisers before crashing into building: Hamilton police

Damage after a stolen U-Haul crashed into cruiser and a building in Hamilton early Tuesday morning. Hamilton Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 28, 2026 1:14 pm.

Last Updated July 28, 2026 1:20 pm.

Hamilton police investigators say a 54-year-old man crashed a stolen U-Haul truck into several police cruisers, and a building, during an ill-fated attempt to flee authorities early Tuesday morning.

It was around 1:40 a.m. on July 28 when a Hamilton officer observed a U-Haul truck in the Main Street East and Glendale Avenue area.

“Due to the time of day and the circumstances, the officer conducted a licence plate query, which revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Halton Region,” the release states.

Just as several cruisers responded to the area, the driver started taking off in the truck, “nearly striking an officer,” the police release said.

Police say the truck then struck three marked cruisers before it crashed into a nearby residential building.

The brief getaway attempt ended when the truck crashed into the building’s fire escape.

The suspect didn’t escape, however, and was quickly taken into custody.

The man, who wasn’t named, faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, dangerous operation, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and operation while prohibited.

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