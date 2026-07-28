Halton police announce largest human trafficking case in its history, 9 suspects face 85 charges

Suspects in Project Troubadour. HRPS

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 28, 2026 11:54 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2026 1:31 pm.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has announced the results of the largest human trafficking case in the force’s history after a 10-month, multi-jurisdictional probe dubbed Project Troubadour.

Nine suspects face a total of 85 charges in the sweeping case that also resulted in the seizure of luxury vehicles, illegal drugs, jewellery and Canadian and U.S. currency.

The investigation began in September 2025 when a female came forward saying she was being exploited by the suspects.

Halton Police Superintendent and District Commander, David Costantini, commended the alleged victim for coming forward and sparking the larger probe.

He said the arrests that followed were only made possible “thanks to her incredible courage.”

Collaborating with Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police, and with the help of the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario (CISO), investigators were able to identify several suspects as well as at least 12 victims who were allegedly “subjected to commercial sexual exploitation over an extended period of time.”

Constantini said sadly he believes the 12 victims identified are only “just the tip of the iceberg in this case” which remains open and ongoing.

Investigators say the suspects “used coercion, deception, manipulation, and psychological harm to maintain control, direction, or influence over the victims.”

On July 13, 2026, officers executed 10 search warrants at various residences across the Greater Toronto Area, arresting nine people.

Police say the following items were seized during the raids:

  • Lamborghini Urus
  • Mercedes-Benz S550
  • Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
  • 2 Seadoo GTR
  • A quantity of drugs including cocaine, cannabis, oxycodone and psilocybin
  • Approximately $30,000 in Canadian and US currency
  • An estimated $450,000 in high-end jewelry
  • Electronic devices

Omar Brooks, 40, of Burlington (Alias Syph), Christian Collins, 31, of Milton (Alias Killah Da Crook, Cam), Michelle Dimarco, 33, of Burlington (Alias Coco, Ivy Love), Nicholas Bennett, 32, of Mississauga (Alias D-Boy Bennett, Benz), Merlyn Brooks, 74, of Burlington, Malinda Brooks, 45, of Burlington, Malisha Brooks, 45, of Burlington, Johnathan Green, 40, of Toronto and Jaidis Brooks-Reynolds, 26, of Mississauga (Alias J-Rip Severe, Drippy, JD) all faces charges in relation to the probe.

See full list of charges.

All accused were held in custody pending their respective bail hearings in Milton.

“Behind every human trafficking investigation is a survivor whose trust, freedom, and dignity have been taken from them,” said Superintendent David Costantini, Commander, Regional Investigative Services.

“These individuals are not responsible for the circumstances they have endured — they are survivors of exploitation who deserve compassion, support, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives.”

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