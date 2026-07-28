Johnson & Johnson proposes $5.5 billion talc settlement to end marathon legal fight

FILE - The Johnson & Johnson headquarters is in New Brunswick, New Jersey, on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press,

Posted July 28, 2026 8:14 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2026 12:58 pm.

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $5.5 billion to tie up remaining lawsuits that claim its talc products caused ovarian cancer.

The drugmaker, which has been fighting talc-related lawsuits for more than a decade, said that the settlement is conditioned on at least 95% of remaining claimants participating.

A U.S. bankruptcy court judge denied a $9 billion settlement proposed by company subsidiary Red River Talc last year that would have been one of the biggest mass tort settlements in history.

Johnson & Johnson decided not to appeal that ruling and instead fight on in court.

A federal judge last week ordered plaintiffs in the case against Johnson & Johnson to show why the remaining pending talc claims should not be dismissed after their witnesses could not provide a direct link between the company’s product and cancer.

“The Court’s order placed plaintiffs in an untenable position of having to present specific causation evidence to maintain their claims that does not exist,” Erik Haas, worldwide vice president of litigation, Johnson & Johnson, said in a prepared statement Monday.

As part of the settlement proposed this week, Johnson & Johnson will make an initial payment of no more than $3 billion next year. It has no additional payments due until 2028.

“While we are confident the company would have ultimately prevailed with further litigation, as it has in the vast majority of cases tried to date, this resolution allows the company to put this matter behind it and remain focused on its mission to develop medicines and devices that save lives,” Haas said.

Johnson & Johnson said that it previously settled about 95% of filed lawsuits for mesothelioma, a cancer in the tissue surrounding organs like the lungs and heart, all state consumer protection claims, and all talc-supplier disputes.

Shares of the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company rose more than 2% before the market open on Tuesday.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Halton police announce largest human trafficking case in its history, 9 suspects face 85 charges

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has announced the results of the largest human trafficking case in the force's history after a 10-month, multi-jurisdictional probe dubbed Project Troubadour. Nine...

54m ago

Premier Doug Ford has billed Ontario taxpayers $44K despite claims of 'zero expenses'

Over his eight years in office, Premier Doug Ford has billed Ontario taxpayers more than $44,000 in airfare, hotels and meals, despite recently claiming that he has "zero" public expenses. As the Ford...

50m ago

'Worked hard to support his family': Police release suspect images in 2022 Scarborough homicide

Wang was killed on Nov. 12, 2022, after police were called to the Midland Avenue and Passmore Avenue area at 6:29 p.m. for reports of an unknown trouble.

updated

3h ago

Driver in stolen U-Haul strikes 3 Hamilton police cruisers before crashing into building: Hamilton police

Hamilton police investigators say a 54-year-old man crashed a stolen U-Haul truck into several police cruisers, and a building, during an ill-fated attempt to flee authorities early Tuesday morning. It...

1h ago

Top Stories

Halton police announce largest human trafficking case in its history, 9 suspects face 85 charges

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has announced the results of the largest human trafficking case in the force's history after a 10-month, multi-jurisdictional probe dubbed Project Troubadour. Nine...

54m ago

Premier Doug Ford has billed Ontario taxpayers $44K despite claims of 'zero expenses'

Over his eight years in office, Premier Doug Ford has billed Ontario taxpayers more than $44,000 in airfare, hotels and meals, despite recently claiming that he has "zero" public expenses. As the Ford...

50m ago

'Worked hard to support his family': Police release suspect images in 2022 Scarborough homicide

Wang was killed on Nov. 12, 2022, after police were called to the Midland Avenue and Passmore Avenue area at 6:29 p.m. for reports of an unknown trouble.

updated

3h ago

Driver in stolen U-Haul strikes 3 Hamilton police cruisers before crashing into building: Hamilton police

Hamilton police investigators say a 54-year-old man crashed a stolen U-Haul truck into several police cruisers, and a building, during an ill-fated attempt to flee authorities early Tuesday morning. It...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:19
New witness details emerge in investigation of 2022 Scarborough murder

Toronto police have released new security footage and an artist’s rendering of a suspect wanted in the 2022 homicide of Ding Ping Wang, a husband, father and business owner who was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in a Scarborough plaza.

3h ago

2:03
Shooting at INKAS armoured vehicle manufacturing

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired outside the global headquarters of a security company that manufactures armoured vehicles.

1h ago

0:51
Massive fire at Etobicoke waste facility breaks out

Toronto Fire crews spent Tuesday morning battling a 4‑alarm industrial blaze at a private waste‑processing facility in Etobicoke, a large fire that forced road closures and disrupted traffic near Hwy. 427.

5h ago

1:35
Showers and storm risk continues in the GTA

The GTA is expected to remain under a storm risk as showers and humidity are forecasted to linger.

5h ago

0:45
Trump trolls Canada with fake online image

U.S. President Donald Trump is trolling Canadians with a fake AI-generated image.

18h ago

More Videos