Local BIA pulls sponsorship for Salsa on St. Clair citing ‘decline in support’ for festival

Toronto Police hold back crowds as they respond to an active shooter at the Salsa on St. Clair event in Toronto, on Saturday, July 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman The Canadian Press

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 28, 2026 3:39 pm.

Last Updated July 28, 2026 5:17 pm.

The Hillcrest Village BIA has pulled its sponsorship for Salsa on St. Clair citing a “decline in supprt” for the festival. It comes just weeks after a shooting at the event that left two men dead and five others injured.

In a letter sent to TeleLatino Network, who organizes and is the main sponsor of the festival, and Canadian Salsa Festival, the local BIA said their board had voted to discontinue its sponsorship of the event.

The letter, obtained by CityNews, stated the board believes that the festival has “outgrown both the neighbourhood and the capacity of our BIA.” They added support among local residents and businesses had also declined in recent years.

“Over the past several years, surveys conducted among our membership have shown a
significant decline in support for the festival.”

“We have been proud to sponsor and host this event for many years,” read the letter. “We wish the Canadian Salsa Festival Project and TLN Media Group every success with future festivals at other locations.”

There was no mention of the violence that broke out on July 11 during the first day of the event this summer.

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TLN have also threatened to pull their own sponsorship in light of the tragic shooting, but said in a statement to CityNews that the mayor’s office has committed to working with organizers and TLN to address that concern and ensure the continuation of the festival.

“The invasion of the festival by reckless criminals on July 11, 2026 resulted in horrific scenes of violence, chaos and lasting trauma. It comes as no surprise therefore that the BIA businesspeople would so respond in the wake of such a tragedy,” read their statement.

“Our primary concern is the absolute safety and security of all participants.”

Two men, Shaquan Quashie, 25, and Cesar Vernaza, 20, were both killed during an exchange of gunfire at the festival that sent five others to a hospital with serious gunshot wounds. All five have non-life-threatening injuries and some were innocent bystanders.

No arrests have been made and Toronto police have not provided any details on suspects at this point.

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