Man, 78, wanted for allegedly assaulting person in Leslieville

A 78-year-old man is wanted for allegedly assaulting a person in Leslieville Monday.

Toronto police were called to the Queen Street East and Pape Avenue around 9 a.m. for reports of an assault.

It’s alleged officers found a victim on the scene with injuries. They were taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Jian Liu, 78, of Toronto is wanted for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. He’s described as five foot eight inches with a medium build and balding.

The suspect and victim were known to each other

His image has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.