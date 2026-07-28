Man, 78, wanted for allegedly assaulting person in Leslieville
Posted July 28, 2026 8:29 pm.
Last Updated July 28, 2026 8:30 pm.
A 78-year-old man is wanted for allegedly assaulting a person in Leslieville Monday.
Toronto police were called to the Queen Street East and Pape Avenue around 9 a.m. for reports of an assault.
It’s alleged officers found a victim on the scene with injuries. They were taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Jian Liu, 78, of Toronto is wanted for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. He’s described as five foot eight inches with a medium build and balding.
The suspect and victim were known to each other
His image has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.