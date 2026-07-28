Man, 78, wanted for allegedly assaulting person in Leslieville

Jian Liu, 78, of Toronto, is wanted for allegedly assaulting someone in the Queen Street and Pape Avenue. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 28, 2026 8:29 pm.

Last Updated July 28, 2026 8:30 pm.

A 78-year-old man is wanted for allegedly assaulting a person in Leslieville Monday.

Toronto police were called to the Queen Street East and Pape Avenue around 9 a.m. for reports of an assault.

It’s alleged officers found a victim on the scene with injuries. They were taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Jian Liu, 78, of Toronto is wanted for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. He’s described as five foot eight inches with a medium build and balding.

The suspect and victim were known to each other

His image has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brother of murdered Toronto police officer calls for changes to Canada's parole system

The brother of a Toronto police officer who was murdered in the line of duty is calling for changes to Canada's parole system as he prepares for the third parole hearing of his brother's killer in the...

2h ago

Mississauga councillor wants pause on AI data centres as Toronto councillors grapple with proposed facilities

Critics of AI data centres have expressed concerns over high power and water consumption along with noise issues.

5m ago

Local BIA pulls sponsorship for Salsa on St. Clair citing 'decline in support' for festival

The Hillcrest Village BIA has pulled its sponsorship for Salsa on St. Clair citing a "decline in supprt" for the festival. It comes just weeks after a shooting at the event that left two men dead and five...

4h ago

Child critically injured after reported drowning in Mississauga

A child has been critically injured after police were called to a home in Mississauga for a reported drowning. Emergency responders were called to the residence near Fifth Line West and Dundas Street...

2h ago

Top Stories

Brother of murdered Toronto police officer calls for changes to Canada's parole system

The brother of a Toronto police officer who was murdered in the line of duty is calling for changes to Canada's parole system as he prepares for the third parole hearing of his brother's killer in the...

2h ago

Mississauga councillor wants pause on AI data centres as Toronto councillors grapple with proposed facilities

Critics of AI data centres have expressed concerns over high power and water consumption along with noise issues.

5m ago

Local BIA pulls sponsorship for Salsa on St. Clair citing 'decline in support' for festival

The Hillcrest Village BIA has pulled its sponsorship for Salsa on St. Clair citing a "decline in supprt" for the festival. It comes just weeks after a shooting at the event that left two men dead and five...

4h ago

Child critically injured after reported drowning in Mississauga

A child has been critically injured after police were called to a home in Mississauga for a reported drowning. Emergency responders were called to the residence near Fifth Line West and Dundas Street...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Largest human trafficking case in Halton led from 'incredible courage' of woman: police

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has announced the results of the largest human trafficking case in the force’s history after a 10-month, multi-jurisdictional probe dubbed Project Troubadour.

6h ago

2:05
New witness details emerge in investigation of 2022 Scarborough murder

Toronto police have released new security footage and an artist’s rendering of a suspect wanted in the 2022 homicide of Ding Ping Wang, a husband, father and business owner who was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in a Scarborough plaza.

7h ago

2:03
Shooting at INKAS armoured vehicle manufacturing

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired outside the global headquarters of a security company that manufactures armoured vehicles.

9h ago

0:51
Massive fire at Etobicoke waste facility breaks out

Toronto Fire crews spent Tuesday morning battling a 4‑alarm industrial blaze at a private waste‑processing facility in Etobicoke, a large fire that forced road closures and disrupted traffic near Hwy. 427.

12h ago

3:19
Showers and storm risk continues in the GTA

The GTA is expected to remain under a storm risk as showers and humidity are forecasted to linger.

6h ago

More Videos