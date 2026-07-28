Netanyahu’s first meeting with Trump since the Iran war began is a chance to smooth over strains

President Donald Trump listens as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an arrival at his Mar-a-Lago club, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Erin Cunningham And Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press,

Posted July 28, 2026 1:13 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2026 5:32 am.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday is the first since the two leaders launched a joint war against Iran and a chance for Netanyahu to smooth out strains in their relationship.

The meeting comes as both face growing pressures at home. Netanyahu is up for reelection and is embattled in part because of his deteriorating relationship with Trump. Trump is under pressure to end an unpopular war that has wreaked economic havoc and driven prices higher ahead of midterm elections this November.

The two leaders also plan to discuss the framework agreement the U.S. and Israel signed with Lebanon over the Israel-Hezbollah war and the expansion of the Abraham Accords, according to a White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the meeting.

“We have a little difference,” Trump said Monday when asked by reporters if he and the Israeli prime minister were on the same page with Iran. “But pretty close, yeah.”

Trump and Netanyahu’s relationship has ebbed before

Trump has had a hot-and-cold history with Netanyahu over the years, but upon his return to the White House last year, their alliance seemed stronger than ever. When they started the war together in February, it was with a united front, touting their respective militaries as acting in lockstep to take out Iran’s leadership and pave the way for a government more friendly to the West.

But as Iran fought back — sending drones and missiles slamming into U.S. bases and high-rises in cities in the Gulf, and choking off the Strait of Hormuz — Trump came under immense pressure both at home and by allies in the region to end the conflict.

Since then, Netanyahu, who wanted to continue the fighting in Iran and against its ally, Hezbollah, in Lebanon, has been sidelined as Trump sought a deal with Tehran. His visit to the White House this week comes as the disagreements with Trump and Vice President JD Vance have burst into the open over the war in Iran and more.

“The Americans are making it clear to the Israelis they are the ones who are running the war,” Israeli journalist and political analyst Amit Segal wrote Monday in the daily newspaper, Israel Hayom. “It is clear to everyone that Israel has been put in the back seat.”

Netanyahu keeping focus on Iran’s nuclear program

With U.S.-Iran tensions flaring again in recent weeks, Netanyahu plans to share with Trump Israeli intelligence on Tehran’s nuclear program, according to a person familiar with Netanyahu’s visit, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

On Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo, Netanyahu said he hoped to sit down with Trump “to hear what he has in mind” for Iran.

“Because I think, in many ways, it’s his decision” on how to move forward, Netanyahu said. “If he can do so without returning to intense military fighting, that’s fine. Why not?

“But one way or the other, they have to end their nuclear program,” he said of Iran.

Netanyahu also used the interview to warn Iran against attacking his country, saying Israel’s response would be “very forceful.”

Steps to allow other forces in Gaza and in Lebanon

But even as Netanyahu sees an opportunity, he also needs to persuade Trump that he won’t play spoiler to U.S. diplomatic and reconstruction efforts in Gaza and in Lebanon, where the president has previously complained that “too many people are being killed” by Israeli strikes.

Israel has taken recent steps in both places.

In Lebanon, where the Israeli military occupies much of the south, Israel agreed to allow the Lebanese army to deploy to some villages as part of a “pilot program” testing their ability to secure areas where Hezbollah once operated. The U.S. State Department said Monday the next round of talks between Israel and Lebanon will take place next week in Rome with a focus on expanding the program.

On Gaza, Israel’s security cabinet green-lit on Sunday a measure that would, in theory, grant entry to the first members of an international stabilization force outlined last year in a U.S.-backed ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Few countries have pledged troops for the force, however, and Israel would approve their entry into Gaza on a case-by-case basis.

The troops — including from Morocco and Uganda — would only be allowed to operate in a small, desolate area in Rafah in the south, where the plan is to vet and house some displaced Palestinians.

The Israeli military continues to carry out strikes it says target militants but that have also killed civilians.

Support for Israel has eroded

Israel has lost a significant amount of bipartisan support in the United States, particularly over its conduct in Gaza.

In June, Vance warned Israeli officials that Trump was their only friend among world leaders. Vance is expected to attend the meeting with Netanyahu, according to a person familiar with the plan who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

An AP-NORC poll published earlier this month found a dramatic erosion of support among American adults for Israel.

“We’ve lost America. Thank you, Bibi,” wrote Ben Caspit, a political commentator for Israel’s Maariv newspaper.

___ Melanie Lidman in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Darlene Superville and Seung Min Kim in Washington contributed reporting.

Erin Cunningham And Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 100 firefighters tackle 4‑alarm industrial blaze at Etobicoke waste station

The fire broke out around 3:58 a.m. at 156 Disco Rd., inside a large waste‑processing facility known as the YORK1 Disco Transfer Station.

1h ago

Shots fired outside INKAS headquarters in North York

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired outside the global headquarters of a security company that manufactures armoured vehicles. Officers were called to INKAS Armoured Vehicle Manufacturing...

6m ago

Ontario pair charged in alleged online passport renewal scam

Two Ontario residents are facing criminal charges after a Competition Bureau investigation alleged they operated deceptive online services that misled Canadians into believing they could quickly obtain...

7m ago

Homicide unit to update 2022 killing of Toronto man fatally shot in Scarborough

Toronto police are set to release new details Tuesday morning in the unsolved 2022 killing of Ding Ping Wang, a 31‑year‑old man who was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in a Scarborough plaza. On...

4h ago

Top Stories

More than 100 firefighters tackle 4‑alarm industrial blaze at Etobicoke waste station

The fire broke out around 3:58 a.m. at 156 Disco Rd., inside a large waste‑processing facility known as the YORK1 Disco Transfer Station.

1h ago

Shots fired outside INKAS headquarters in North York

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired outside the global headquarters of a security company that manufactures armoured vehicles. Officers were called to INKAS Armoured Vehicle Manufacturing...

6m ago

Ontario pair charged in alleged online passport renewal scam

Two Ontario residents are facing criminal charges after a Competition Bureau investigation alleged they operated deceptive online services that misled Canadians into believing they could quickly obtain...

7m ago

Homicide unit to update 2022 killing of Toronto man fatally shot in Scarborough

Toronto police are set to release new details Tuesday morning in the unsolved 2022 killing of Ding Ping Wang, a 31‑year‑old man who was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in a Scarborough plaza. On...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
Trump trolls Canada with fake online image

U.S. President Donald Trump is trolling Canadians with a fake AI-generated image.

13h ago

2:55
Muggy conditions, rain showers hit Toronto

The Greater Toronto Area is in for some rain showers and muggy conditions to start the week. CityNews Weather Specialist Jessie Uppal has the details.

14h ago

2:22
Liberals enjoy positive poll results, ahead of 3 byelections

The federal Liberals lead in a new Liaison Strategies poll, ahead of 3 byelections in Quebec, Toronto & Vancouver. This as the Conservative leader polls poorly among many demographics.

15h ago

5:03
On/off storms expected Monday and Tuesday

Rain and a risk of thunderstorms is in the forecast for the rest of Monday and through Tuesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

19h ago

2:47
Rainy system set to move into the GTA

The precipitation is expected to arrive later on Monday and continue into Tuesday, with heavy periods of rain in the forecast. CityNews meteorologist Kabir Bageria has the details.

20h ago

More Videos