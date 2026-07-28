Ontario pair charged in alleged online passport renewal scam

The Competition Bureau is urging anyone who suspects deceptive marketing or anti‑competitive behaviour to file a complaint through its online form. Photo: iStock/Getty.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 28, 2026 9:48 am.

Two Ontario residents are facing criminal charges after a Competition Bureau investigation alleged they operated deceptive online services that misled Canadians into believing they could quickly obtain or renew passports through unofficial websites.

The Bureau says John Jesse Breslin and Phoebe Hui Ting Wong ran businesses called Passport Online and Passport Express, using websites and digital ads that appeared to offer expedited passport services directly from the Government of Canada — despite having no affiliation with federal authorities.

According to the Bureau, both individuals have been charged under the deceptive marketing provisions of the Competition Act for allegedly promoting services using false or misleading claims.

They also face charges, including fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of crime. Investigators allege the offences occurred between 2016 and 2020.

The charges were formally laid on July 22, 2026, by York Regional Police (YRP) on behalf of the Competition Bureau.

“Deceiving consumers has significant impacts, with Canadians continuing to lose money to scams and other deceptive practices. The Competition Bureau is taking action to stop those who use misleading tactics to take Canadians’ hard‑earned money,” said Jeanne Pratt, Interim Commissioner of Competition.

The Competition Bureau is urging anyone who suspects deceptive marketing or anti‑competitive behaviour to file a complaint through its online form.

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