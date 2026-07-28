Premier Doug Ford has billed Ontario taxpayers $44K despite claims of ‘zero expenses’

Ontario premier Doug Ford is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Richard Southern

Posted July 28, 2026 11:53 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2026 1:35 pm.

Over his eight years in office, Premier Doug Ford has billed Ontario taxpayers more than $44,000 in airfare, hotels and meals, despite recently claiming that he has “zero” public expenses.

As the Ford government weathers an expense scandal, the premier invited reporters to look into his expenses, saying he’s the “only premier in the history of this province that has a zero expense account.”

“I have zero expenses,” Ford said on July 20 during an unrelated news conference.

But an analysis of his publicly available expense documents show 90 individual expense claims filed between July 2018 and February 2022, including $26,178 on airfare, $17,752 on accommodation, and $445 on food.

All the expenses were incurred while Ford was travelling in his role as premier either within the province, Canada or to the United States for various trade missions and meetings with other premiers.

Ford’s meal expenses also includes a $5.85 charge when the premier travelled to Columbus, Ohio for a trade mission in 2019.

Asked by 680 NewsRadio why Ford claimed to have “zero expenses,” the premier’s office said every expense listed was related to government business.

“The premier’s work-related travel expenses are independently approved in accordance with the Allowable Expenses for Cabinet Ministers and Opposition Leaders guidelines,” they said.

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Following the revelation, NDP Leader Marit Stiles said Ford has “lied to the people of Ontario again.”

“Not only has he clearly expensed items during his time as premier, but that doesn’t even count all of the access that he has to ministry or government budgets, where we don’t even necessarily see those numbers,” she said.

Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser had stronger words of condemnation to add.

“Having expenses is reasonable, but saying you don’t, and that you’re the greatest in the history with no expenses, is kind of like the Premier is believing his own BS these days, which is not a good sign,” he said.

Ford government expenses have been in the spotlight in recent weeks ever since it was revealed that over a dozen Greater Toronto Area Progressive Conservative MPPs billed taxpayers more than $100,000 for downtown Toronto hotel stays, exploiting a “special circumstances” rule meant for emergencies like severe snowstorms.

The Premier has said all will be paying back the money.

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