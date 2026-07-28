Blue Jays’ Louis Varland and Myles Straw delight fans with Tim Hortons coffee run

In the video, Varland and Straw stroll into the shop grinning, joking with staff as they place a huge order for the team. Photo: Blue Jays/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 28, 2026 6:07 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2026 6:10 am.

Toronto Blue Jays teammates Louis Varland and Myles Straw traded fastballs and fly balls for double-doubles and Timbits.

In the video, the pair stopped by a local Tim Hortons to pick up a massive coffee and doughnut order for the clubhouse, grinning and joking with customers and staff.

“We have quite the order right now, too,” Varland quips.

Both players sit down to sample the Timbits while awaiting their gargantuan order, with Varland declaring it a must‑have Canadian staple.

“Can we eat the whole box right now?”

Manager John Schneider even makes an unexpected cameo at the end, adding to the charm brought on by both teammates.

“Look who it is!”

“Hey, get me my coffee,” Schneider jokes.

Varland, who earned his first-ever All-Star nod in 2026, has been one of baseball’s best relievers all season, entering Tuesday with a 1.02 ERA and 72 strikeouts across 53 innings.

Straw, a revered teammate and clubhouse presence, has hit .220/.276/.315 with three home runs and 17 RBIs across 93 games.

The Blue Jays picked up a 3-2 win in Washington on Monday, with Varland earning his 22nd save of the year.

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