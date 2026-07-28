Toronto police are set to release new details Tuesday morning in the unsolved 2022 killing of Ding Ping Wang, a 31‑year‑old man who was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in a Scarborough plaza.

On Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 6:29 p.m., officers were called to the Midland Avenue and Passmore Avenue area for reports of an Unknown Trouble. Police say Wang was seated inside a vehicle parked in a plaza lot when an unidentified person approached and opened fire, striking him at close range.

Wang suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooter fled immediately, and investigators have not publicly identified a suspect.

Wang, a Toronto resident, was formally identified shortly after the shooting.

Det. Sgt. Sajeev Nair of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit will brief reporters at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Toronto Police Headquarters.