Toronto island airport expansion killed by ‘fringe group,’ Ontario minister says

Aerial view of Billy Bishop Island Airport. X/Billy Bishop Airport

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 28, 2026 4:24 pm.

Last Updated July 28, 2026 4:47 pm.

Ottawa gave in to the demands of a “fringe group” when it rejected a pitch to expand Toronto’s island airport, Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said Tuesday.

He said the province was disappointed by the federal government’s decision to nix Premier Doug Ford’s proposed expansion of the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to allow jets to land and take off from it. The runway is currently too short for jets.

Federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon rejected the plan last week after 87 per cent of the 87,000 respondents to a public consultation opposed the idea.

Sarkaria said the province was “disappointed” by MacKinnon’s decision.

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“We’ve seen the federal government here listen to a small fringe group in Toronto, but we as the province will continue to push forward on a modernization of this airport because it’s the right thing to do,” Sarkaria said.

The Progressive Conservative government at Queen’s Park made the island airport expansion a key feature in the spring sitting. It tabled and passed Bill 110, which became law in early June.

That law gave the province the ability to take over the entirety of the Toronto Islands, though the government said it would only take what’s necessary despite the language in the legislation.

The province also booted the city from a long-standing tripartite agreement that governs Billy Bishop airport. Ontario took over the city’s spot in that agreement, joining the federal government and the Toronto Port Authority, an arm’s-length federal agency.

Sarkaria said the port authority will soon be putting forward its modernization plan.

Toronto Port Authority CEO RJ Steenstra told a Queen’s Park committee studying Bill 110 that the airport expansion would cost upwards of $5 billion, which would be paid for by airlines and passengers, over 25 years.

Steenstra said at that hearing that he had shared preliminary plans with the federal and provincial governments, but not the city, which he said was due to scheduling issues.

The Ford government wants to see 10 million passengers per year fly through the island airport, up from two million passengers.

The airport’s passenger terminal is owned by Nieuport Aviation, which is controlled by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a U.S.-based firm.

The federal government’s rejection prompted Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow to demand that the Ontario government repeal the bill that allowed the province to expropriate land from the city as it pushed for the expansion.

Sarkaria rejected that idea. “We have no intention to repeal,” he said Tuesday.

“We urge the federal government to continue to consider that proposal because it’s a proposal that makes sense for people that want to travel through air and have different options.”

Sarkaria also questioned the federal government’s ability to build major projects.

“If this is how they’re going to treat bigger projects, I don’t think you’ll get much built,” he said.

Ford’s government had also pledged to designate the airport expansion as the first “special economic zone.” The province gave itself the ability to suspend any and all provincial and municipal laws under Bill 5, a controversial provision that sparked widespread anger and condemnation from First Nations across Ontario.

The bill was initially designed to help build mines faster, though Ford has said it could be used on any project.

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